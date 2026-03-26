Storm Announces 2026 Theme Nights

Published on March 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today unveiled a dynamic lineup of special events designed to celebrate community, culture and connection. Anchored by beloved traditions such as Pride Night presented by Starbucks, Believe in Women presented by Symetra and the team's annual Toy Drive benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital, this year's calendar also introduces powerful new additions, including Black Excellence Night and Inclusion Night. Fans can also look forward to an exciting slate of new, limited-edition giveaways throughout the season, including a Dominique Malonga Funko! POP, Hello Kitty x Storm branded plush keychain and more. Together, these events and experiences set the stage for an unforgettable 2026 season, fueling an electric game-day environment where every night brings something new for fans to experience and remember.

Opening Night presented by Providence Swedish

On Friday, May 8, the Storm begins its 2026 regular season with a home opener against the Golden State Valkyries at 7:00 pm. Throughout the evening, fans will be treated to live music by DJ Blast, have the opportunity to check out new Storm merch at the Team Shop and more.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Night:

Celebrate AANHPI Month as the Storm hosts the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:00 pm. Throughout the evening, fans will be able to celebrate and experience the diversity, strength and creativity of the AANHPI communities through special performances and activations throughout Climate Pledge Arena. An exclusive in-arena only line of merch will be available for purchase at the Storm Team Shop.

Toy Drive, benefiting Seattle Children's

On Sunday, May 24, the Storm hosts the Washington Mystics at 3:00 pm. Fans can support Seattle Children's by donating toys in designated bins outside Climate Pledge Arena or by making a financial contribution. The team hopes to exceed last year's total of 1,009 toys and $11,442.

Black Excellence Game

The Storm's first Black Excellence game will be on Friday, June 12 against the Golden State Valkyries at 7:00 pm. The game will honor Black culture, excellence and resilience in the lead-up to Juneteenth. Fans are invited to arrive at Climate Pledge Arena early for a fan fest full of food, music and more, located on the west outdoor concourse. Special merchandise designed by Yolanda Galery will be available for purchase at the Storm Team Shop. Galery is a self-taught portrait artist based in Seattle whose work explores cultural identity and the celebration of Black natural beauty. She is a recipient of the 2025 BRAVA Emerging Artist Award from the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art and was featured in the Melodies of the Diaspora exhibit at the Bellevue Art Museum.

Storm Out Cancer Night presented by Providence Swedish Cancer Institute

The Storm hosts the Dallas Wings on Monday, June 22 at 7:00 pm. Fans can support fundraising efforts by visiting the Storm Team Shop to purchase a special "Storm Out Cancer" t-shirt, with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Institute's Patient Assistance Fund.

Pride Night presented by Starbucks

The Storm's Pride Night celebration will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 6:00 pm as a kick-start to Seattle Pride weekend. Fans can take part in activations around the concourse that support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This year's Pride merch collection is designed by Monyee Chau, a Seattle-based artist whose work aims to build community while celebrating collective healing and identity. Their work has been exhibited in museums and galleries including the Wing Luke Museum, Museum of Northwest Art, Mori Art Museum and Copelouzon Museum. Fans are invited to arrive at Climate Pledge Arena early for a fan fest on the west outdoor concourse that will include food, music and more.

Storm vs Fire - Rivalry Series

With the return of the Portland Fire comes the revival of a storied Pacific Northwest rivalry. Seattle hosts Portland on Saturday, July 4 at 6:00 pm and Friday, August 14 at 7:00 pm, as the Fire make their way back to the Emerald City. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the July 4th game to enjoy a special holiday Fan Fest including family-friendly games, food trucks, live music, a beer garden and more. After the matchup, fans can stay and watch fireworks from the Seattle Center.

Inclusion Night presented by Premera

Join the Storm for Inclusion Night on Monday, August 10 as the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm tipoff at 7:00 pm. The evening will feature events dedicated to promoting inclusion, accessibility and visibility in sports. Special Olympics Washington will be presented with a donation from Premera to support their ongoing work for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kicks for Equality, supported by BECU & Symetra

The Storm's annual Kicks for Equality Night and Sneakerball returns on Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 pm, as the Chicago Sky comes to town. On game day, players will wear custom-designed sneakers highlighting causes they are passionate about. These one-of-a-kind sneakers, along with exclusive Storm memorabilia and experiences, will be featured in the Kicks for Equality auction, available both in person and online. Proceeds from the auction will benefit local nonprofits selected by the players. Tickets for Sneakerball, the VIP fundraising event held in the Moët & Chandon Imperial Lounge during the game, as well as information about how fans can get involved, will be available at a later date.

Native American Heritage Night presented by Snoqualmie Indian Tribe:

The new Toronto Tempo visit Seattle for a matchup on Wednesday, August 26 at 7:00 pm. Throughout the evening, fans will be able to honor the Indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest and celebrate their enduring contributions, culture and resilience.

Back to School Night presented by Premera Blue Cross

Get ready for school to start back up with a Sunday matchup as the Storm take on the Los Angeles Sparks on August 30 at 2:00 pm. Fans are invited to arrive at Climate Pledge Arena early for a fan fest on the west outdoor concourse which will include food, music and more.

Believe in Women Night presented by Symetra

The Storm's annual Believe in Women Night is on Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 pm against the Las Vegas Aces. In addition to a number of activations to honor girls and women throughout the game, during halftime, four leaders from the community will be honored and presented with a donation to a nonprofit of their choice to support their ongoing work. Selected by Storm players and staff, the beneficiaries are members of the community who are driven by their shared philosophy that women and girls should have the chance to succeed at every level, no matter their race, ethnicity or gender. The Believe in Women merch collection is designed by Esmeralda Vasquez, a Yakima-born and Seattle based muralist, who uses each piece of fabric to weave different cultures, communities and identities together.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amazon

The last home game of the regular season is on Wednesday, September 23 when the Storm hosts the Dallas Wings at 7:00 pm. The first 10,000 fans inside the arena will receive a Storm branded woven blanket, courtesy of Amazon.

Additional 2026 Theme Nights:

I Love the 90's: Go back in time as the Storm hosts the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:00 pm.

Celebrate Seattle Sports: Celebrate Seattle sports and support the Storm alongside fellow Emerald City teams on Wednesday, June 10 against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00 pm.

Northern Lights Night: On Thursday, June 25, the Storm hosts the New York Liberty, at 7:00 pm. Fans are encouraged to wear green as the team takes on the 2024 WNBA champions.

"Hello Kitty" night: Calling all cool cats! The Storm takes on the Minnesota Lynx on Monday, July 20 at 7:00 pm. The first 2,500 fans inside the arena will receive a Hello Kitty x Storm branded plush key chain. Fans are encouraged to check out the Storm Team Shop for exclusive co-branded merch.

Kid's Day presented by BECU: This year, Kid's Day falls on Doppler's Birthday! Tipoff is at noon against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, July 22.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 26, 2026

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