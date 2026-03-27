Toronto Tempo Confirms Draft Positions from WNBA Expansion Draft Coin Toss
Published on March 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
[Toronto, ON] - Toronto Tempo today confirmed its positions for the WNBA Expansion Draft and WNBA Draft 2026, following the league-administered coin toss conducted earlier today.
As a result of the coin toss, Toronto has chosen to select sixth, 22nd and 36th in the WNBA Draft 2026, scheduled for Monday, April 13. The outcome also establishes the Tempo's corresponding position in the WNBA Expansion Draft, where the team will choose second, which will take place on Friday April 3.
The coin toss outcome also grants Toronto first position on the waiver wire.
Coverage and analysis of the Expansion Draft will be provided in the United States by ESPN, which will air on April 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Canadian broadcast and distribution details will be announced in the coming days.
The Tempo Entry Draft presented by Instacart will take place on April 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Canadian broadcast and distribution details also to be announced.
The Tempo Expansion Draft presented by TurboTax will feature up to 24 total selections, with Toronto and Portland alternating picks across two rounds. Toronto's complete order of selections in the Expansion Draft is outlined below:
Order of Selections for WNBA Expansion Draft 2026
Up to 24 total selections (up to 12 per team)
Round 1 (Picks 1-12) Round 2 (Picks 13-24)
1. Portland 13. Toronto
2. Toronto 14. Portland
3. Portland 15. Toronto
4. Toronto 16. Portland
5. Portland 17. Toronto
6. Toronto 18. Portland
7. Portland 19. Toronto
8. Toronto 20. Portland
9. Portland 21. Toronto
10. Toronto 22. Portland
11. Portland 23. Toronto
12. Toronto 24. Portland
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 27, 2026
- How the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft Works - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries 2026 Offseason Guide - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Confirms Draft Positions from WNBA Expansion Draft Coin Toss - Toronto Tempo
- WNBA Announces Results of Coin Toss for WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Investment Management Spy - WNBA
- Dallas Wings Announce Coaching Staff - Dallas Wings
- Toronto Tempo Preseason Tickets Now on Sale for April 29 Game at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Tempo Stories
- Toronto Tempo Confirms Draft Positions from WNBA Expansion Draft Coin Toss
- Toronto Tempo Preseason Tickets Now on Sale for April 29 Game at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Toronto Tempo Name Sadie Edwards Assistant Coach and Head Video Coordinator
- Toronto Tempo Name Olaf Lange as Associate Head Coach
- Tickets on Sale Now for Tempo Matchups in Montreal, Vancouver and Select Toronto Games