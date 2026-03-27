Toronto Tempo Confirms Draft Positions from WNBA Expansion Draft Coin Toss

Published on March 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - Toronto Tempo today confirmed its positions for the WNBA Expansion Draft and WNBA Draft 2026, following the league-administered coin toss conducted earlier today.

As a result of the coin toss, Toronto has chosen to select sixth, 22nd and 36th in the WNBA Draft 2026, scheduled for Monday, April 13. The outcome also establishes the Tempo's corresponding position in the WNBA Expansion Draft, where the team will choose second, which will take place on Friday April 3.

The coin toss outcome also grants Toronto first position on the waiver wire.

Coverage and analysis of the Expansion Draft will be provided in the United States by ESPN, which will air on April 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Canadian broadcast and distribution details will be announced in the coming days.

The Tempo Entry Draft presented by Instacart will take place on April 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Canadian broadcast and distribution details also to be announced.

The Tempo Expansion Draft presented by TurboTax will feature up to 24 total selections, with Toronto and Portland alternating picks across two rounds. Toronto's complete order of selections in the Expansion Draft is outlined below:

Order of Selections for WNBA Expansion Draft 2026

Up to 24 total selections (up to 12 per team)

Round 1 (Picks 1-12) Round 2 (Picks 13-24)

1. Portland 13. Toronto

2. Toronto 14. Portland

3. Portland 15. Toronto

4. Toronto 16. Portland

5. Portland 17. Toronto

6. Toronto 18. Portland

7. Portland 19. Toronto

8. Toronto 20. Portland

9. Portland 21. Toronto

10. Toronto 22. Portland

11. Portland 23. Toronto

12. Toronto 24. Portland







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