Valkyries 2026 Offseason Guide

Published on March 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries will be playing preseason basketball less than a month from now, but there are several notable league events between now and then, including the Expansion Draft, Free Agency and the WNBA Draft. Golden State can potentially lose two players in the Expansion Draft, gain multiple players in the WNBA Draft, have 11 internal free agents and can add players from other teams in free agency.

APRIL 3: EXPANSION DRAFT

First up on the agenda is the expansion draft, as the league introduces two new teams: the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire. Valkyries fans should be familiar with the expansion draft, as Golden State built its inaugural season roster largely from it. With two teams participating this season, the pool of players selected will likely double, as both teams need to fill a 12-player roster. The Valkyries will be on the other side of the coin this time, as they will have to protect up to five players that they don't want to risk getting poached by one of these expansion teams. The 2026 expansion draft will occur on April 3 at 12:30 p.m. (PT) broadcasted on ESPN.

FREE AGENCY

Right after the expansion draft, free agency begins. Teams can first make qualifying offers to restricted or reserved free agents and then reach agreements with unrestricted free agents. The Valkyries will have the opportunity to match any contract offer for their two restricted free agents, but their five unrestricted free agents are able to go wherever they desire. Golden State has the right to offer their four reserved free agents a qualifying offer before the deadline, otherwise they become unrestricted free agents. The 2026 free agent class is historic, as it features 21 of last season's 24 All-Stars and over 100 players overall. This includes the Valkyries' first-ever All-Star, Kayla Thornton and the league's Most Improved Player, Veronica Burton. Due to the recently agreed-upon CBA, the salary cap has significantly increased, meaning there is more money on the table for these free agents.

Valkyries 2026 free agents:

Veronica Burton (Restricted)

Cecilia Zandalasini (Restricted)

Kayla Thornton (Unrestricted)

Temi Fágbénlé (Unrestricted)

Monique Billings (Unrestricted)

Tiffany Hayes (Unrestricted)

Kaila Charles (Unrestricted)

Janelle Salaün (Reserved)

Iliana Rupert (Reserved)

Laeticia Amihere (Reserved)

Kaitlyn Chen (Reserved)

APRIL 13: WNBA DRAFT

The final player movement event of the offseason is the 2026 WNBA Draft. This year's draft will be larger than ever, featuring three rounds and 45 picks overall. Through the draft, the Valkyries will have the opportunity to add some college or overseas talent with high potential. In last year's draft, the Valkyries added Justė Jocytė with the fifth overall pick - she remained overseas this past season, but Golden State retained her rights - and 2025 National Championship guard Kaitlyn Chen with the 30th pick, who appeared in 24 games as a rookie. The 2026 WNBA Draft will occur on April 13 at 4 p.m. (PT) broadcasted on ESPN.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 27, 2026

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