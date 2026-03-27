Dallas Wings Announce Coaching Staff

Published on March 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings Head Coach Jose Fernandez has finalized his coaching and bench staff, the team announced on Friday. Fernandez tabbed Camille Smith, David Adkins, Mike Neighbors and Empress Davenport as assistant coaches. Additionally, LaMont Russell was named Director of Player Development, Justin Keller as Assistant Player Development Coach and Strategist, and Anthony Brammer as Video Coordinator.

"Putting a staff together is every bit as important as building a roster, and this group brings exactly what I was looking for," remarked Fernandez. "With unique experience across the NBA, WNBA, and the college game, their work ethic, energy, and ability to communicate will make the Wings organization proud. Their talent, dedication to detail, and commitment to building meaningful relationships were central to my vision for this staff. I'm grateful to Wings CEO & Managing Partner Greg Bibb, EVP & GM Curt Miller, Assistant GMs Jasmine Thomas and Travis Charles, and the entire Wings organization for their investment and commitment to assemble the strongest staff possible."

Smith rejoins the Wings after serving as an assistant coach during the 2025 season. The 13-year WNBA veteran also served as a Player Development Coach for Dallas in 2020. Smith, formerly Little, retired from her playing career in 2019 after successful stints in San Antonio, Seattle, including winning a WNBA Championship with the Storm in 2010, Connecticut and Phoenix, along with an impressive run in international leagues. Before her retirement, Smith, along with Diana Taurasi and Candace Parker, were the only three players in the WNBA with 1,500 career rebounds and over 150 made three-pointers. Smith was voted to the STORM25 - the top 25 players in Seattle franchise history as voted on by the fans and recognized during the 2024 season. Smith attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, leading the Tar Heels to two Final Four appearances in her four years. She has a bachelor's degree in interpersonal communications from UNC.

"When I met with everyone in the organization after taking the job, my conversation with Camille stood out immediately," noted Fernandez. "Her passion for the Wings, her championship experience, and her understanding of what it takes to succeed in this league made it clear we were aligned. I am incredibly impressed with her, and I believe she has an exceptionally bright future in coaching in this league."

Adkins recently concluded his second season as associate coach of the University of Washington women's basketball team. In 2025-26, the Huskies scored their first 20-win season since 2016-17, while securing their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. In his first season in Seattle in 2024-25, the Huskies made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2017, and he also helped lead the team to a NCAA Round of 32 appearance. Additionally, his scouting insights supported a successful transition into the Big Ten Conference, with Washington earning its most conference wins in eight years. Prior to his role at Washington, Adkins served as the Director of Player Development for the Denver Nuggets and their NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, during the 2023-24 season. His NBA tenure also included stops with the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and G League affiliate Ontario Clippers. Prior to joining the professional ranks, Adkins spent five seasons with the University of Maryland which included the 2014 Final Four, an ACC championship, an Elite Eight and a Sweet Sixteen. He played basketball at Radford University and is a native of Leesburg, Va.

"Having known David for years, I know firsthand the impact he makes through his connection with players and his player development expertise," said Fernandez. "Bringing in someone with his NBA experience in development, preparation, and scouting was incredibly important to me, and I can't wait for him to start working with our group."

Neighbors is coming off his first season as a WNBA assistant coach following a successful 12-year stint as a Division I college head coach. Neighbors spent the 2025 season on the Los Angeles Sparks staff after eight years at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas (2017-25) and four years at the University of Washington (2013-17). Neighbors guided the Huskies to three NCAA Tournament berths, including the program's only Final Four appearance (2016). The Razorbacks earned five national postseason invitations under his watch, including back-to-back NCAA Tournament showings in 2021 and 2022. He compiled a 246-154 record as a head coach, including a .705 winning percentage at Washington. A native of Greenwood, Ark., Neighbors received his bachelor's degree from Arkansas.

"With his head coaching experience at Washington and Arkansas and his familiarity with the WNBA, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge that will elevate our entire staff," remarked Fernandez. "I've known him a long time, and his passion, analytics expertise, and understanding of the league's logistics will be extremely valuable to what we're building."

Davenport joins the Wings after most recently serving as an associate coach for the Ole Miss women's basketball team during the 2025-26 season, following her initial hiring as an assistant coach for the 2024-25 campaign. The Duncanville, Texas native helped guide the Lady Rebels to a 24-12 finish and the team's fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth this year, as well as a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2025. Before joining Ole Miss, Davenport spent three seasons with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) women's basketball as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She also served three seasons as an assistant coach with Lamar University and spent two years coaching with Nike ProSkills EYBL. Prior to entering coaching, Davenport enjoyed a successful collegiate playing career with the University of Texas at Austin from 2012-2016, where she earned a bachelor's degree in applied learning and development, and later spent one season playing professionally overseas in Sweden. Empress earned her master's in sport management from LSU (2022), and was inducted into the Duncanville High School Hall of Fame in 2024.

"Empress's background in the college ranks, along with her experience under Karen Aston and Yolette McPhee-McCuin, speaks volumes about her preparation and player development abilities," said Fernandez. "Her character, communication skills, and enthusiasm align perfectly with what we're building here, and I know she'll be a tremendous asset to our players."

Russell has been on the University of Louisville women's basketball staff for the last decade, serving as an Assistant Coach and Director of Basketball Video & Graphic Design. The Cardinals are one of the top programs in the nation, with two NCAA Final Four appearances (2018, 2022) and five ACC Championships won while Russell has been on staff. From 2023 to 2025, he served as the Video Coordinator for USA Basketball's Junior National Team, where his technical scouting and video analytics were instrumental in capturing gold medals at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup and the 2024 U18 Women's AmeriCup, along with a silver medal at the 2023 Women's AmeriCup. Russell previously served as a graduate assistant for Wichita State University and was an assistant coach at Hesston College. He earned his undergraduate degree from Southeast Missouri State and a Master of Education in Sport Management from Wichita State. Russell played collegiately at SEMO and Hesston before a professional career in Switzerland.

"I first met LaMont through USA Basketball, where he did an incredible job, and his work at Louisville as an assistant has only reinforced the caliber of coach he is," noted Fernandez. "I'm excited for him to work with all our player positions, and I know he'll integrate seamlessly with our staff in planning and developing our overall program."

Keller comes to the Wings from the University of South Florida, most recently serving as Assistant Coach/Video Coordinator. Keller had been on the Bulls staff along Wings Head Coach Jose Fernandez since 2018, starting off as a student manager for four seasons before moving into a graduate assistant role (2022-24) where he managed day-to-day basketball, equipment, and facility operations. Keller was elevated to Video Coordinator following the 2023-24 season before adding assistant coach duties prior to the 2024-25 campaign. Keller earned his Bachelor of Arts in Statistics along with minors in Film & New Media Studies, and Astronomy from USF in 2021. In May of 2023, Keller graduated from USF's Vinik Sport and Entertainment Management Program with his Master of Business Administration. In May 2024, he obtained his Masters in Sport and Entertainment Management.

"I've worked with Justin for a long time and watched him excel in every role at South Florida, from player development to video to coaching," remarked Fernandez. "Having someone who already knows my expectations and can elevate our preparation and scouting processes will be a huge asset for our staff."

Brammer has been at the University of Pittsburgh since the 2023-24 season, serving as an assistant coach. The 2025-26 season marked the first in which he added General Manager responsibilities which included roster management and program operations. Brammer went to Pitt following one season as assistant women's basketball coach at the University of Evansville where he helped the Aces post their best season since 2016-17. Prior to joining the Aces staff, Brammer spent four seasons alongside Wings Head Coach Jose Fernandez at the University of South Florida as the team's head video coordinator. It marked his second stint at USF after being the men's basketball team video coordinator from 2010-14. Between his assignments with the Bulls, Brammer served as a technical support representative with Synergy Sports Technology from 2015-19 when he trained clients on all of Synergy's products and features. Brammer received his Bachelor of Science degree in sports management in 2008 from Old Dominion University (ODU), in Norfolk, VA, where he was a member and treasurer of the Sport Management Association and head manager of the men's basketball team. He went on to earn a Master of Science degree in sports management from ODU in 2010 while serving as a graduate assistant.

"Having worked with Anthony at South Florida, I know he understands my expectations for scouting, individual film, and overall preparation," noted Fernandez. "His experience on both sides of the college game and his ability to help align our staff's communication will be a tremendous asset."







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