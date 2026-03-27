WNBA Announces Results of Coin Toss for WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Investment Management Spy

Published on March 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - As a result of a coin toss conducted today, the Toronto Tempo has chosen to select sixth in the first round of the league's 30th annual draft when the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY is conducted on Monday, April 13.

As a result, the Portland Fire will have the first pick in the WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY on Friday, April 3, and the seventh pick in the first round of the annual draft on April 13.

Information regarding the Expansion Draft is available here and details of the annual draft are available here. Coverage and analysis of the Expansion Draft will be provided in the United States by ESPN, which will air the WNBA Expansion Draft Special 2026 Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY on April 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Information on Canadian media distribution will be provided in the coming days.

The exact order of selections in the Expansion Draft is reflected in the table below:

Order of Selections for WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Management Investment SPY

Up to 24 total selections (up to 12 per team)

Round 1 (Picks 1-12) Round 2 (Picks 13-24)

1. Portland 13. Toronto

2. Toronto 14. Portland

3. Portland 15. Toronto

4. Toronto 16. Portland

5. Portland 17. Toronto

6. Toronto 18. Portland

7. Portland 19. Toronto

8. Toronto 20. Portland

9. Portland 21. Toronto

10. Toronto 22. Portland

11. Portland 23. Toronto

12. Toronto 24. Portland







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