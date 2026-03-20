Tickets on Sale Now for Tempo Matchups in Montreal, Vancouver and Select Toronto Games

Published on March 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo today announced that single-game tickets for select games across its inaugural 2026 season - including matchups in Montreal, Vancouver and select games in Toronto - are now on sale. With ticket prices starting at $25, fans across the country are invited to experience Canada's first WNBA team live.

As part of the team's Cross-Canada Series presented by Sephora and CIBC, the Tempo will host two regular-season games at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 10 and 12, followed by two games at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 21 and 23. In addition, single-game tickets are now available for three games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 27, July 30 and August 18.

"From day one, our vision has been to build Canada's team - that means showing up in communities across the country and creating meaningful connections with fans," said Teresa Resch, President, Tempo Basketball Club. "Montreal and Vancouver are both incredible basketball cities, and the energy we saw in each market last year only reinforced the opportunity in front of us. Bringing Tempo basketball to these cities is about more than games - it's about growing the sport and giving fans across Canada a chance to be part of this historic season."

In Montreal, the Tempo will face the Dallas Wings (July 10) and New York Liberty (July 12), bringing WNBA basketball to the Bell Centre for the first time. If either game sells out, it would mark the highest-attended WNBA game in league history, underscoring the extraordinary momentum behind women's basketball in Canada.

In Vancouver, the Tempo will face fellow expansion franchise the Portland Fire (August 21) and the 2025 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces (August 23), returning to a market that delivered a sold-out crowd for last year's Atlanta Dream versus Seattle Storm showcase at Rogers Arena.

At Scotiabank Arena, the Tempo will face the Phoenix Mercury (June 27), Minnesota Lynx (July 30) and Indiana Fever (August 18).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 20, 2026

Tickets on Sale Now for Tempo Matchups in Montreal, Vancouver and Select Toronto Games - Toronto Tempo

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