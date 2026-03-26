WNBA Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Investment Management Spy to be Held on April 13

Published on March 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY will be held on Monday, April 13 at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. The draft on ESPN, along with WNBA Orange Carpet Special (ESPN2, 5:30 pm ET) and WNBA Countdown Presented by Google (ESPN, 6:30 pm ET) will also be available live on the ESPN App.

Top collegiate and international prospects will participate in person as the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY returns to New York City.

This marks the third consecutive year the draft will be a marquee live event with fans in attendance. Individual tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

As determined by the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery held on November 23, 2025, the Dallas Wings will select first, followed by the Minnesota Lynx (second), Seattle Storm (third), Washington Mystics (fourth), and Chicago Sky (fifth).

"We are proud to welcome State Street Investment Management and SPY as the presenting partner of the WNBA Draft as we celebrate the league's historic 30th season," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "Every year, the draft is a defining moment for our league and its future stars, and together with State Street Investment Management, we're excited to create an unforgettable experience as we welcome the next generation of WNBA talent."

The official tip-off of draft night festivities will begin when invited draft prospects arrive on the WNBA Draft Orange Carpet presented by Coach. Earlier in the day, draft prospects will visit the iconic Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony to celebrate the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.

"We are proud to serve as presenting sponsor of the 2026 WNBA Draft," said John Brockelman, Chief Marketing Officer of State Street Investment Management. "This event is more than a moment - it's a beginning. And these incredible athletes serve as a powerful reminder of what's possible when you believe in, and invest in, your future."

On draft night, WNBA social and digital platforms - including the WNBA App and WNBA.com - will provide live updates, an interactive Draft Board, and comprehensive coverage of all draft-related events.

For more information on the WNBA and on the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, visit WNBA.com and the WNBA App.

The WNBA's historic 30th season will tip off on Friday, May 8 with the Connecticut Sun visiting the New York Liberty, the Washington Mystics visiting the Toronto Tempo as the first ever Canadian WNBA team, and the Seattle Storm hosting the Golden State Valkyries.







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