Golden State Valkyries Unveil 2026 Mini-Plans

Published on April 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that Mini-Plan ticket packages for the 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale Thursday, April 9 at 4 p.m., with presale events beginning at 10 a.m. Valkyries fans can choose from two Mini-Plans for the 2026 regular season, including the Tip-Off Plan and Hotshot Plan, with each plan including four exciting matchups. Fans who wish to purchase Mini-Plans may do so by visiting valkyries.com.

Presale events will begin at 10 a.m. exclusively for Valkyries Season Ticket Holders, followed by Valkyries deposit holders and Warriors Season Ticket Holders at 12 p.m., Valkyries and Chase Center Insiders at 1 p.m., and general public on-sale at 4 p.m.

Mini-Plans offer Valkyries fans the chance to enjoy multiple WNBA matchups with flexible options throughout the season. Each Mini-Plan features a mix of weekend and weekday home contests against an exciting lineup of regular season opponents:

Tip-Off Plan: Includes the Valkyries' home opener against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, May 10, as well as matchups against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, May 25, Portland Fire on Tuesday, June 2, and Minnesota Lynx on Friday, June 19. Hotshot Plan: Opens with a showdown against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, May 13, along with games against the Indiana Fever on Thursday, May 28, the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, June 9, and the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 17.

Fans who purchase a Mini-Plan will also receive early access to Valkyries Playoff ticket presales.

Valkyries.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Valkyries ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Valkyries organization. In partnership with Chase Center and Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Valkyries resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.