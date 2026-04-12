Valkyries Re-Sign Kaila Charles to Multi-Year Contract

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have re-signed guard Kaila Charles to a multi-year contract.

Charles, 28, saw action in 18 games, eight of which were starts, for Golden State, averaging a career-high 7.4 points in 19.3 minutes per game. The guard also shot 46.3 percent from the floor which was third-best on the team. Charles scored in double figures in five of the last eight regular season games, all of which were starts, including back-to-back contests in which she tied her career high of 16 points.

Charles joined Golden State on a seven-day contract on August 1 before signing a rest-of-season contract with the Valkyries on August 22. Prior to joining Golden State, Charles played for Dallas to start the 2025 season and suited up for Seattle and Atlanta during the 2023 and 2022 seasons, respectively. Charles was drafted 23rd overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft by Connecticut out of the University of Maryland where she was a three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection.

"What Kaila did last year does not go unnoticed," said Valkyries General Manager, Ohemaa Nyanin. "She joined us midseason on a hardship contract, learned our system quickly, and made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. But what stood out most was her attitude. Through all the uncertainty, she stayed positive, stayed ready, and put the team first every single day."

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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