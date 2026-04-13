Mystics Sign Michaela Onyenwere to Multi-Year Deal
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today that they have signed forward Michaela Onyenwere (OWN-uen-weh-ray) to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Onyenwere owns career averages of 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 182 games (97 starts) over five seasons with the Chicago Sky (2024-25), Phoenix Mercury (2023), and New York Liberty (2021-22).
The former WNBA Rookie of the Year spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Sky, averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 16.9 minutes in 42 games (22 starts). Onyenwere shot a career-high .422 from the field and .843 from the charity stripe, while her .353 three-point percentage marked her second consecutive season shooting .350 or better from beyond the arc. She reached double figures in 10 games, recorded 14 multi-assists games, and shot .500 or better from the field in 18 contests.
A native of Aurora, CO, Onyenwere was selected sixth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. She went on to be named the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year and received WNBA All-Rookie Team honors.
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