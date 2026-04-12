Valkyries Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have signed forward Laeticia Amihere, guard Kaitlyn Chen, center Mariella Fasoula, and guard Miela Sowah to training camp contracts.

Amihere, 24, played in a career-high 29 games for the Valkyries this past season, posting 5.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and a 45.6 field goal percentage, all of which are career highs. The Canadian had seven double-digit scoring performances in 2025. Amihere was acquired by Golden State from the Atlanta Dream in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft and was drafted eighth overall by the Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Chen, 24, played in 24 games her rookie campaign with the Valkyries, averaging 2.0 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 38.0 percent from the field. Chen was selected 30th overall at the 2025 WNBA Draft by Golden State after playing collegiately for Princeton and Connecticut, guiding the Huskies to the 2025 NCAA Championship title.

"Laeticia and Kaitlyn were both part of what we built in year one, and we wanted them back " said Valkyries General Manager, Ohemaa Nyanin. "Laeticia brings a well-rounded presence. She is efficient, she competes inside the perimeter, and she makes strong plays. Kaitlyn is one of the fastest players on the floor, commits to guarding anyone, and brings strong character and a team-first mentality to the locker room. We saw both players continue to elevate their game throughout last season and we believe there is more to come."

Fasoula, 28, is a 6-3 center who is averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor for Beşiktaş BOA in eight games of EuroCup competition. A native of Greece, Fasoula appeared in six games for her home country at the 2027 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers, leading all players with 21.7 points per game. Fasoula played collegiately at both Boston College and Vanderbilt.

A two-time WNBL Champion, Sowah, 25, recently led the Townsville Fire to the 2026 WNBL title. The 5-10 guard averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 43.6 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc for the Fire in 2025. Sowah played four seasons at Duke where she was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2019.

"Mariella and Miela are two players we are really excited to get a look at," said Nyanin. "Mariella is a dominant presence in the paint on both ends. Miela has a history of making big shots and winning big games, and you do not become a two-time champion by accident. She has been playing at a high level for a long time, going all the way back to representing Australia at the U17 World Cup, and we think she can make an impact here."

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries hosts Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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