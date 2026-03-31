Burton, Thornton and Billings Named to USA Women's April Training Camp Roster
Published on March 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The USA Basketball Women's National Team announced Tuesday the 15 players who will participate in a training camp set for April 1-3 in Phoenix. The Valkyries will have three player representatives, including Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton and Monique Billings. Burton attended the camp that was held in December 2025, Thornton will be making her USA Basketball debut and Billings returns after playing for the team that went 5-0 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament earlier this month. Natalie Nakase, who was a court coach for the qualifying tournament, will return in that role for training camp, assisting Head Coach Kara Lawson.
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