Golden State Valkyries Launch Violet 2026 WNBA Nike Explorer Jersey

Published on March 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today unveiled two new uniforms for the 2026 season: the Nike Explorer Edition, anchored by the team's iconic violet colorway and woven with Bay Area details throughout, and the Nike Heroine Edition in white. The Explorer Edition Jerseys are available for purchase beginning Tuesday, March 31 at the Golden State Shop in Thrive City and will be available online in the coming days at shop.valkyries.com.

"Our fans didn't just ask for a jersey; they asked for a symbol of this new era," said Valkyries President, Jess Smith. "Across every region of the Bay, we've seen our Valkyries violet begin to line the streets, a signal that the Valkyries have truly landed. This jersey is our response to that energy, a bold reinforcement of everything we've built in year one. It's more than a uniform; it's a reflection of a fan base ready to claim their territory. I can't wait to see a sea of violet take over the community and soar on the court."

Design elements throughout the Explorer uniform tie in the Valkyries' strong, bold and fierce identity:

Violet anchors the jersey, which is modern, powerful, and bold, reflecting the fierce commitment of our players and the pulse of the Bay Area. Wing elements from the Valkyries' primary icon sit beneath the arms, nodding to the flight of the Valkyries. Lines on the shorts represent cables from the Bay Bridge, bridging San Francisco and Oakland. Infusion of gold on the sides of the uniform and on the waistband, which is a nod to the Golden State name and tertiary color. Valkyries founding partners Chase and Kaiser Permanente logo patches proudly displayed on the front. "Golden State" across the chest, and the Valkyries' primary icon prominently featured on the shorts.

The Valkyries have also revealed their 2026 WNBA Nike Heroine Edition uniforms. Photos of the team's Heroine edition jerseys can be found here.

For every Valkyries jersey purchased, Kaiser Permanente will donate* $25 to She Plays On, a platform that empowers Bay Area girls to live healthy, active lifestyles on and off the court.

For more information on the Valkyries, including information on ticketing, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 30, 2026

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