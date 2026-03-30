Mohegan Update Regarding the WNBA's Connecticut Sun

Published on March 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







UNCASVILLE, CT - Mohegan has reached an agreement with the Tilman J. Fertitta family who will purchase the Connecticut Sun franchise, pending WNBA approval. This follows Mohegan's diligent and thorough process of evaluating strategic opportunities for the team.

More than two decades ago, the Mohegan Tribe became the first independent owner in the WNBA - a reflection of Mohegan's forward-looking vision to bring a professional women's basketball team to our reservation.

"Mohegan owes an enormous amount of gratitude first and foremost to our extraordinary fans cheering on the team for 23 incredible seasons. This team - and what the talented women who have worn this uniform over the years have meant to Mohegan Sun, our region and the impact they've made both on and off the court, has been nothing short of remarkable. That includes the dedication of our front office and the invaluable collaboration and support we've received from the State of Connecticut, as well as from businesses and other community partners across the region and beyond." - Joe Soper, Corresponding Secretary for the Mohegan Tribal Council

"The Connecticut Sun organization understands how emotional this moment is for our fans and community. You have made a home for this franchise for generations, and we are grateful for the passion and support that made us a cornerstone team in the WNBA. While the league continues to grow and evolve, our commitment is to honor this legacy-and finishing this final season together with pride." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

For the 2026 WNBA season, Mohegan Sun Arena remains home for the Connecticut Sun. In 2027, the team will then officially begin its first season in Houston. The Sun will also for the first time bring WNBA action to Hartford, CT this season, playing two regular season games at PeoplesBank Arena. A game in Boston at TD Garden is also planned for Tuesday, August 18th tipping off at 7:00pm ET.

This is a moment of transition, reflection and anticipation of future gains for the team. The Connecticut Sun contributed in so many ways to the growth of the WNBA and women's basketball, and that impact and legacy are permanent. This move is about powering a next chapter of growth for the WNBA.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 30, 2026

Mohegan Update Regarding the WNBA's Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun

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