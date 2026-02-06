Connecticut Sun Celebrate Black History Month

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is celebrating Black History Month through a month-long spotlight series on General Manager Morgan Tuck and front office staff members. In celebrating Morgan's unprecedented journey in the WNBA from championship player to the youngest General Manager in the league, her story reinforces the Connecticut Sun as a people-first organization that develops leaders beyond the game.

Morgan Tuck was named the sixth General Manager of the Connecticut Sun on December 3, 2024, after serving as the Assistant General Manager, Director of Franchise Development, and Director of Community Relations in years prior. She first joined the Connecticut Sun front office in 2021 after spending five years as a player in the WNBA, four seasons with the Sun as the 2016 third overall pick and her last season with the Seattle Storm where she won a WNBA Championship in 2020. Morgan also played at the University of Connecticut from 2013-2016, leaving with four NCAA National Championships and a 151-5 record, the most victories for college basketball players (including her teammates Moriah Jefferson and Breanna Stewart). Read Morgan's spotlight here and view her spotlight video here.

In addition to spotlighting Morgan, front office staff members will be asked about legacy, impact, and the future of Black history while being highlighted on the website throughout the month. The Sun will also support Black History Month events all over Connecticut including: the NAACP Prayer Breakfast on January 31, the 3rd Annual Letting Our Voices Be Heard event celebrating Black culture at Mitchell College on Sunday, February 8, and the National Council of Negro Women Black History Paint Party on Saturday, February 28.

