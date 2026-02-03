Connecticut Sun to Host Dance Team Auditions

Published on February 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







The Connecticut Sun will hold open tryouts for the Shine Squad, Junior Dance Team, and the Sunsationals at the Mohegan Cabaret Theatre

Uncasville, CT (February 3, 2026)- The Connecticut Sun will host open tryouts for all three entertainment teams on Saturday, March 14 at the Mohegan Cabaret Theatre. The Shine Squad, Junior Dance Team, and Sunsationals play a distinct role in shaping the game-day atmosphere, amplifying and strengthening connection within the community. The teams are committed to delivering a best-in-class game-day experience that reflects the energy, professionalism, and passion of the Connecticut Sun.

The Shine Squad is the team's official adult hip-hop dance team that will perform and entertain at all home games in the 2026 season. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to audition and must also bring their current dance resume. The Sun is looking for high energy versatile dancers with experience in hip hop with tumbling skills being a plus. This dynamic group of performers brings passion, personality, and Sun pride to every home game, embodying the spirit of the Connecticut Sun both on and off the court. From choreographed routines to spontaneous fan interactions, the Shine Squad is all about celebrating community, culture, and the joy of basketball. Shine Squad check-in is from 8am - 8:30am with the audition taking place from 8:30am - 11:00am. Register for Shine Squad Auditions: HERE

The Connecticut Sun Sunbursts Junior Dance Team is a high-energy performance group made up of talented kids ages 8-14. These young dancers light up Mohegan Sun Arena with choreographed routines that showcase their passion for dance and love for the game. As part of the Sun's entertainment family, the Junior Dance Team performs at select home games and special events, inspiring fans with their enthusiasm and teamwork. It's a fun and empowering opportunity for kids to grow their skills, build confidence, and be part of the WNBA experience. Applicants must be 8-14 years of age by audition date. Sunbursts check-in is from 11:30am - 12pm with the audition taking place from 12pm - 2pm. Register for Junior Dance Team Auditions: HERE

The Sunsationals are the Connecticut Sun's spirited senior dance team, made up of men and women ages 50 and up, who bring energy, elegance, and excitement to every home game at Mohegan Sun Arena. With dazzling performances and infectious enthusiasm, the Sunsationals prove that passion for dance and basketball knows no age limit. This co-ed team celebrates movement, community, and lifelong fandom, inspiring crowds with choreographed routines and heartfelt performances. Whether they're lighting up the court or engaging with fans, the Sunsationals embody the joy and pride of being part of the Sun family. Sunsationals check-in is from 2:30pm-3pm with the audition taking place from 3pm-5pm. Register for Sunsationals Auditions: HERE

Auditions are closed and not open to the public. Mohegan Sun offers free self-parking and the Riverview Parking Garage is the closet parking option to the Cabaret Theater. Participants are encouraged to follow in-casino signage directing them to the theater.

Dancers should wear athletic clothing and sneakers with non-marking soles. They should also bring water and snacks and have performance ready hair/makeup. All dancers must provide a non-returnable 5x7 headshot. Dancers should be available for all home games, practices, and appearances upon request. Results will be posted on the CT Sun's website on Monday, March 16, and an email will be sent by the following week.

All participants MUST register in advance by Friday, March 13th. Click here to register. For any questions, please contact Grace Bisgyer, Manager of Events & Game Presentation gbisgyer@connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 3, 2026

Connecticut Sun to Host Dance Team Auditions - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.