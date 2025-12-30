Connecticut Sun Celebrate the Holidays by Giving Back

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun celebrated the holidays through numerous giving events for the 2025 holiday season. From supporting local food drives to donating toys, the Sun was dedicated to showing up for the community during the end of the year. See below for events the Sun hosted and supported:

Salvation Army Thanksgiving Distribution

On Tuesday, November 25 members of the Connecticut Sun front office staff and coaches, General Manager Morgan Tuck, and Forward Aneesah Morrow supported the Salvation Army of New London with their Thanksgiving food distribution. Boxes of food and turkeys were given away at St. James Episcopal Church in New London during the annual partnership with the Sun and the Salvation Army. The group served over 600 local households for this year's efforts. Click here for photos.

Christmas Gift Wrapping and Toy Dropoff

The Connecticut Sun front office staff wrapped Christmas gifts as part of the team's Swats for Tots initiative, presented by East Coast Metal Roofing on Thursday, December 11. For every Sun block during the 2025 season, East Coast Metal Roofing donated a toy for a child in need. The organization donated $3,000 in toys by the end of the season. On Friday, December 12, CT Sun staff took the wrapped toys to long-term partner, St. Vincent De Paul Place for their annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive. The Sun supported 30 youth through this holiday initiative.

Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Distribution

Returning to the Salvation Army in December, the Connecticut Sun helped give toys to underserved families in the New London community. After the Salvation Army received toy donations, CT Sun front office staff members and Center Tina Charles allocated bags of toys, bicycles, and play sets on Wednesday the 17th. Families signed up for the toy distribution and selected the items they wished to receive, which included items for children of all ages up to age 18. Then the Salvation Army sorted the toys and separated them into bags for the community members to pick up. Over 190 families and 475 children were served during the Angel Tree Toy Distribution. Click here for photos.

Adopt-a-Family

Analisse Ríos is the head strength and conditioning coach for the Connecticut Sun and through her work with the organization Safe Futures, the Connecticut Sun adopted a family for the holidays. A mother of three children sent in a holiday wish list for her family and the Sun purchased all of their items before inviting the mother to wrap the gifts with Sun staff members. Safe Futures supports victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, trafficking, child abuse, and elder abuse in Southeastern Connecticut. "It feels amazing to be in a position where I could make the connection between the Sun and Kathy Verano, the CEO of Safe Futures, and we were able to make this happen just like that. I love giving back, and I love being involved in the community. To have a job and a position that values that as well is awesome because then I can join my two worlds together," said Analisse on this year's adopt-a-family efforts.

Angel Tree of Bridgeport

The final event of the holiday season the Sun supported was the Angel Tree of Bridgeport toy drive. On Saturday, December 20, the Sun went to New Vision International Ministries to donate toys to 100 students whose parents are incarcerated. The goal of Angel Tree's toy drive is to strengthen family bonds by delivering personalized gifts to children for Christmas. Students also were able to enjoy a holiday party with refreshments and games.







