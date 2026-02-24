Connecticut Sun Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 2026 Season

Published on February 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun have announced that 2026 ticket offerings for preseason and regular season home games are officially on sale. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for all home games online or in person at Mohegan Sun Arena when the box office is open. The Connecticut Sun's first home game of the season is on Sunday, May 10 against the Seattle Storm. Other 2026 schedule highlights include hosting the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player A'ja Wilson and the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces for back-to-back contests on May 13 and May 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena. More marquee matchups include a Commissioner's Cup tilt with seven-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty on June 8 in Connecticut and the regular season finale against expansion team Toronto Tempo on Thursday, September 24.

This season, the Sun will rise again in Boston for the third consecutive season, hosting the Los Angeles Sparks at TD Garden on Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 PM ET. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online or in person at the TD Garden box office. In 2024, the Sun made WNBA history by hosting the first-ever regular-season game in Boston, selling out the storied arena with a record-breaking 19,156 fans and followed it up with another sellout in 2025.

In addition to the Boston game, the Sun will also bring WNBA action to Hartford, playing two regular season games at PeoplesBank Arena. The Sun will first host four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, May 30 at 6:00 PM ET and then take on 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 PM ET in the state's capital. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online or at the PeoplesBank Arena box office.

Season tickets and partial ticket plans are still available and offer select access that are not available for single game ticket purchases. Group tickets and luxury suites are also available and provide exclusive fan experience opportunities including the hi-five tunnels, on-court games and performances, post-game photo opportunities, and more. For more information about 2026 season ticket offerings, call 1-877-SUN-TIXX or fill out this form and a Connecticut Sun account executive will follow up with additional details.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.