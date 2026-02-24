First "From the Court to the C-Suite" Speaking Engagement Postponed

Published on February 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The first segment of the Connecticut Sun's "From the Court to the C-Suite" has been POSTPONED due to the snow storm that hit New England yesterday.

The event, titled "Fired Up: How a Dark Moment Led Me to the Light," where Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti will reveal how an unexpected pivot opened doors she never imagined and how relationship-building and preparation positioned her for success when adversity struck, will now take place on March 31 from 6:30-8:00 PM EST at the Quinnipiac University Club in the M&T Bank Arena (305 Sherman Ave. Hamden, CT 06518). Reserve your spot today on the Connecticut Sun website.

As a result, the first engagement in the series to take place will now be "Madam President: Lunch and Learn with Women CEOs" on March 12 from 12:00-2:00 PM EST at the Pond House Café (1555 West Asylum Road, West Hartford, CT). Join Jen for an empowering discussion featuring Yvonne Alston, Chief Culture Architect, CEO & Founder of Indelible Impressions and Beth Raboin, Founder & CEO of Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA), moderated by Abbey Carnivale of NBC CT. Hear firsthand about their journeys to the C-Suite, the essential skills for leadership, and what aspiring executives need to know to thrive. This is a must-attend event for anyone looking to break barriers and lead with confidence. Both individual and table pricing options are available to accommodate your attendance needs.

Interested parties should go to the Connecticut Sun website for more information.

