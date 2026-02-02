Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on February 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced the team will play two preseason contests prior to the 2026 regular season. The Sun will travel to Toronto, Canada to play one of the WNBA's newest expansion teams, the Toronto Tempo, then host Eastern Conference foe New York Liberty ahead of its 2026 campaign.

The Sun will tip-off against the Tempo on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00PM ET at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. The preseason tilt marks the first game in Toronto Tempo franchise history, and the first of four scheduled meetings between the two teams in 2026 (Toronto- June 10, Connecticut- June 19 and September 24).

Connecticut will host New York on Sunday, May 3 at 3:00PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun traveled to New York for an exhibition matchup last season, coming away with a 94-86 victory in Brooklyn. The contest will mark the Sun's seventh preseason game against the Liberty over the last nine seasons, with the Sun boasting a 5-1 record. Dating back to the 2015 season, the Sun are 18-4 in preseason contests.

Connecticut and New York will match up on three occasions during the 2026 regular season, including the season opener at Barclays Center on Friday, May 8 at 7:30PM ET. The Sun will open up regular season action at home on Sunday, May 10 at 1:00PM ET, hosting the Seattle Storm.

Connecticut Sun 2026 Preseason Schedule:

Wednesday, April 29 at Toronto Tempo (7:00 PM ET)

Sunday, May 3 vs. New York Liberty (3:00 PM ET)

