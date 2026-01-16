Connecticut Sun Announces Exclusive Speaker Series: "From the Court to the C-Suite with President Jennifer Rizzotti"

Published on January 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is thrilled to announce From the Court to the C-Suite: An Exclusive 4-Part Series with Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti. This inspiring series invites fans, professionals, and parents to step inside the mind of a champion and leader. Rizzotti, a former WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist, and now a trailblazing executive, will share powerful lessons from her journey-covering resilience, leadership, and success both on and off the court.

Across four unique sessions, attendees will gain practical insights and motivation from one of the most influential voices in sports and leadership. Each event is designed to spark conversation, encourage growth, and provide actionable strategies for navigating life's toughest pivots and breaking barriers in the C-suite.

The series kicks off on February 24 at Quinnipiac UClub with "Fired Up: How a Dark Moment Led Me to the Light." In this deeply personal talk, Rizzotti reveals how an unexpected career pivot opened doors she never imagined. She'll share how preparation and relationship-building positioned her for success when adversity struck, offering lessons in resilience, adaptability, and finding opportunity in challenge.

On March 12, the conversation continues at the Pond House Café in West Hartford with "Madam President: Lunch and Learn with Women CEOs." This empowering panel discussion brings together women leaders from across Connecticut to share their journeys to the C-suite, the essential skills for leadership, and advice for aspiring executives looking to break barriers and lead with confidence.

Parents of scholar-athletes won't want to miss the third session, "Coaching for Parents: A Huddle for Those Raising Scholar Athletes," on April 7 at Post University's Drubner Center. Drawing on her experience as a recruiter, AAU coach, and parent, Rizzotti will provide valuable insights into the youth sports landscape and strategies for supporting both athletic and academic success.

The series concludes on May 4 at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theater with "Rizzotti's LAW: Leadership, Accountability, Winning." In this powerful session, Rizzotti shares the three guiding principles that have shaped her career and life. Attendees will learn how to apply these principles to set goals, overcome challenges, and achieve excellence in their own pursuits.

"I've been fortunate to experience success in many different arenas, first as an athlete, then as a coach, and now as an executive. But what people don't always see are the challenges and setbacks that shaped me along the way. This series is about sharing those lessons-the moments that tested me, the relationships that lifted me, and the principles that guided me-so others can find strength and confidence in their own journey. Whether you're leading a team, raising a family, or chasing a dream, I want these conversations to inspire you to embrace resilience, lead with purpose, and never stop learning." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

Don't miss your chance to learn from a champion and leader. Space is limited for each event, so reserve your spot today. Click here to sign up!

From the Court to the C-Suite Overview:

Fired Up: How a Dark Moment Led Me to the Light 

Description: Life's toughest moments can spark the greatest transformations. Jen reveals how an unexpected pivot opened doors she never imagined, and how relationship-building and preparation positioned her for success when adversity struck. This inspiring talk is about resilience, adaptability, and finding  opportunity  in  challenge. 

Date: February  24, 2026

Location: Quinnipiac  University Club  (3496  Whitney  Avenue,  Hamden,  CT  06518)

Time: 6:30-8:00 PM EST  (doors open at 6:00 PM)  

Cost: $35 

Madam President: Lunch and  Learn  with Women CEOs 

Description: Join Jen for an empowering panel discussion featuring women CEOs from across Connecticut. Hear firsthand about their journeys to the C-suite, the essential skills for leadership, and what aspiring executives need to know to thrive. This is a must-attend event for anyone looking to break barriers and lead with confidence. 

Date: March  12, 2026

Location:  Pond House Café (1555 West Asylum Road, West Hartford, CT 06117)

Time: 12:00-2:00 PM EST  (doors open at 11:45 AM) 

Cost:  $65

Coaching for Parents: A Huddle for Those Raising Scholar Athletes

Description: Navigating the world of youth sports can be overwhelming. Jen offers a unique perspective as a recruiter, AAU coach, and parent of athletes. Gain insights into the AAU landscape, learn how to support your child's athletic and academic goals, and discover strategies for fostering balance and success. 

Date:  April 7, 2026 

Location:  Drubner  Center - Post University  (850 Straits Tpke, Middlebury, CT 06762)

Time:  7:00-8:30 PM EST  (doors open at 6:45 PM) 

Cost:  $25

Rizzotti's LAW: Leadership, Accountability, Winning 

Description: Discover the three guiding principles that have shaped Jen Rizzotti's journey to success. In this session, Jen shares how the framework of leadership, accountability, and winning  has helped her set goals, overcome challenges, and achieve excellence-on and off the court. Learn how to apply these principles to your own life and career. 

Date: May  4, 2026

Location: Cabaret Theater at Mohegan Sun (1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382) 

Time: 6:30-8:00 PM EST  (doors open at 6:00 PM) 

Cost:  $35







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.