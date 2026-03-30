Mystics Announce Theme Night & Promotional Schedule for the 2026 Season

Published on March 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics have unveiled their theme night and promotional schedule ahead of the 2026 season presented by Capital One.

Giveaways

In honor of the WNBA's historic 30th season, the first 1,997 fans attending the Mystics' home opener on Sunday, May 10, against the New York Liberty, will receive a Mystics-branded hat, courtesy of Capital One.

Additional giveaway highlights this season include a Kiki Iriafen bobblehead on Sunday, June 28 (vs. Portland Fire), and a Sonia Citron bobblehead on Wednesday, Aug. 19 (vs. Toronto Tempo).

The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Wednesday, June 24 (vs. Minnesota Lynx), will take home a Mystics Pride-themed hat, courtesy of Giant, while the first 1,500 fans on Sunday, July 12 (vs. Seattle Storm), will receive a Pax the Panda building block set in celebration of Demystifying STEM presented by KPMG.

Theme Nights

The Mystics will host 15 theme nights during the 2026 season, including Hockey Crossover Night presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals on Monday, June 8 (vs. Indiana Fever), SLAM Night on Friday, June 12 (vs. Toronto), and Space Jam Night presented by Planet Fitness on Tuesday, July 28 (vs. Connecticut Sun).

The team will also host Legends Night on Monday, July 6, when Mystics legend and D.C. native Monique Currie will be inducted into the Mystics Hall of Fame. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Monique Currie bobblehead.

Returning theme nights this season include:

Pride Night presented by Giant (Wednesday, June 24 vs. Minnesota)

Salute to Service presented by Leidos (Thursday, July 16 vs. Portland)

Her Time to Play presented by CarMax (Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Los Angeles)

A full breakdown of the Mystics' 2026 theme nights and giveaways can be found in the attached graphic.

Special Ticket Packages

The Mystics will offer a variety of returning and new ticket packages for the 2026 season.

The popular Brunch & Basketball returns with three Sunday dates, beginning with the home opener on May 10. Additional dates include June 28 vs. the Portland Fire and July 12 vs. the Seattle Storm. This package includes a pregame brunch at Sycamore & Oak, located next to CareFirst Arena, and a game ticket.

New for 2026, the 202 Family Section Ticket Offer presented by Giant is available for Saturday and Sunday games. This package will provide parents with convenience and value, including seats in the 202 Family Section, with each child's ticket including a kid's meal.

The Hockey Crossover Jersey ticket offer includes a ticket to two prime matchups: Monday, June 8, vs. the Indiana Fever at CareFirst Arena and Thursday, Sept. 24, vs. the Chicago Sky at Capital One Arena. This package also includes two Mystics-branded crossover hockey jerseys.

Fans can celebrate '90s nostalgia and the 30th anniversary of Space Jam when the Connecticut Sun visit CareFirst Arena on Tuesday, July 28, for Space Jam Night presented by Planet Fitness. This special package includes a game ticket, a photo opportunity with Space Jame characters, and a Mystics Tune Squad jersey.

Fans can purchase special ticket offers by visiting https://mystics.wnba.com/special-ticket-offers-2.

Single game tickets are now on sale at https://mystics.wnba.com/tickets. For group tickets or partial plans, fans can contact the Mystics Sales Department at ticketsales@washmystics.com or by calling 877-DCHOOP1.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 30, 2026

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