Toronto Tempo Announces Carly Clarke as Assistant Coach

Published on March 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo announced today the hiring of Carly Clarke as Assistant Coach, adding one of the most respected player-development and defensive minds in women's basketball to the organization's coaching staff. A native of Halifax, N.S., Clarke is the first Canadian coach of Canada's first WNBA team.

Clarke brings more than a decade of high-performance coaching experience across the collegiate, professional, and international levels. She most recently served as Head Coach of the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) women's basketball program, a role she held from 2012-2026, leading the program to sustained national success. Under Clarke's leadership, TMU captured the 2022 U SPORTS national championship, completed an undefeated season, and earned multiple OUA provincial titles, establishing the program as one of the country's elite. That season, she was also named the OUA Coach of the Year across all sports.

At the international level, Clarke has been a long-standing member of the Canadian women's national team coaching staff, serving as an assistant coach at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (held in 2021) and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She has worked extensively within Canada Basketball's high-performance pathway, including leading the U19 national team to bronze medals at the FIBA World Cup and serving as head coach of the U23 national team at international competition. Clarke has also earned OUA and U SPORTS Coach of the Year honours, including being named OUA Coach of the Year across all sports.

"We're thrilled to welcome Carly to our staff," said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach, Toronto Tempo. "Carly is a coach players trust and respect. She brings tremendous energy, a deep understanding of the game, and a real passion for developing athletes every day. Her experience at every level of sport and her commitment to excellence make her a perfect fit for what we're building."

Widely regarded for her expertise in player development, defensive systems, and game preparation, Clarke is known throughout the basketball community for her leadership, preparation, and ability to elevate programs and individuals alike. Her addition significantly strengthens a Tempo coaching staff focused on performance, accountability, and long-term success.

For more information on the Toronto Tempo, please visit tempo.wnba.com.







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