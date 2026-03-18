Janelle Salaün Wins MVP as Four Valkyries Clinch Spot in 2026 FIBA World Cup

Published on March 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries had four players participate in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament and all four helped their respective countries qualify for the 2026 FIBA World Cup. Janelle Salaün was France's MVP, Monique Billings was the United States' top shot blocker, Cecilia Zandalasini was Italy's leading scorer and guard Maria Conde ranked third in scoring for Spain.

Salaün shone brightest among the Valkyries in the qualifying tournament, earning MVP honors in the Lyon-Villeurbanne group as she led France to gold and an undefeated 5-0 record. Salaün led the team in scoring, averaging 16.7 points on a scorching 79 percent shooting and rebounding with 6.3 boards per contest. Her French team became the first team to secure an automatic World Cup bid solely with its on-court performance from the tournament. France made tournament history, setting records for points (115), field goals made (45) and assists (37) in a game in their 115-66 win over the Philippines.

The United States entered the tournament having already secured an automatic bid by winning the 2025 AmeriCup tournament. Nonetheless, they still showed out and won their San Juan group, going 5-0. Billings helped anchor the defense, leading the team in blocks (1.6 BPG). Valkyries' Head Coach Natalie Nakase served as one of the assistant coaches for a stacked roster that featured 12 WNBA players, headlined by San Juan MVP Caitlin Clark. Team USA won by an average margin of 42 points, putting forth a dominant showing.

Italy earned silver in the San Juan group, going 4-1 and their only loss came to the United States. Zandalasini was Italy's leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game and was named to San Juan's All-Star Five, recognizing the five best players from their group. Spain earned bronze in the San Juan group, finishing with a 3-2 record. Conde ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 9.3 points per game.

The 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup will be in Berlin, Germany, from September 4-13. The following 16 countries will be represented:

Australia

Belgium

China

Czechia

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mali

Nigeria

Puerto Rico

Spain

Türkiye

USA







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 18, 2026

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