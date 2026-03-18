Nuna Named Official Baby Gear Partner of Portland Thorns and Portland Fire

Published on March 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Thorns and Portland Fire announced today that Nuna, a global leader in premium baby gear, has been named an official partner of the Portland Thorns and Fire, bringing together brands committed to supporting families, empowering women, and building meaningful connections across the Portland community.

As part of the agreement, Nuna will activate with the Thorns and Fire through co-branded marketing campaigns across digital, social, and in-market platforms.

"Community lies at the heart of our organization, which means investing in the people and families who make it strong," said RAJ Sports Managing Director, Mike Whitehead. "Nuna's commitment to supporting parents and creating thoughtful experiences for families aligns naturally with the values we want to define our franchise."

"At Nuna, we're driven by a belief that the future belongs to the next generation, and that it should be bold and full of possibility," said Austin Hodges, CMO at Nuna. "Our partnership with the Portland Thorns and Portland Fire is a natural extension of that commitment, and we're excited and proud to stand alongside them as they elevate the game and inspire young fans everywhere."

As part of the partnership, Nuna will serve as the title partner of one Portland Thorns and one Portland Fire regular-season home game each year, featuring in-arena activations, fan experiences, and digital and social integrations.

Beyond game day, the teams and Nuna will collaborate on several community initiatives, including the Nuna Baby Registry experience, an event designed to bring expecting families together for product demonstrations, educational resources, and appearances from players and wellness experts. Nuna will also support RAJ Sports' EmpowHER Awards and participate in the Her Voice Council, a networking series connecting professional women across the Portland community.

With the Fire, the partnership will also include in-arena signage at Moda Center, digital and email marketing integration, retail activations, and family-focused programming at the Fire and Thorns' Kaiser Permanente Performance Center, including support for the facility's Mother's Room and community events such as Moms in Motion gatherings.

Together, the Thorns and Fire, with Nuna, will work to create experiences that celebrate families, empower women, and strengthen community connections throughout Portland.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 18, 2026

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