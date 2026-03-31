Phoenix Mercury Team up with Hero Bread as 2026 Jersey Badge Partner

Published on March 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced Hero Bread, a food purveyor known for its delicious innovative low net carb, health-forward offerings packed with protein, fiber and clean ingredients, as the team's official jersey badge partner for the 2026 season.

"Our rotating badge platform highlights brands that align with our organization, our community and our fans. Just like Partake in 2024 and Flipper's in 2025, Hero Bread is committed to making a positive impact and connecting communities," said Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar. "Hero Bread brings a fresh perspective to the category and gives us an opportunity to connect performance and lifestyle in a relatable way."

Mercury Continue Innovative Rotating Badge Platform

Hero Bread is the third brand to partner with the Mercury as part of its rotating badge platform. The partnership underscores an organizational commitment to working with forward-thinking brands and creating new ways to engage fans throughout the season.

Hero Bread's mission is to create better-for-you baked goods with the taste and texture craved by all who are comforted by delicious carbs, but want to invest in their health and upgrade their everyday options. Hero Bread's products are just as delicious as their counterparts but contain 0-5g net carbs, 0g sugar, and are packed with protein and fiber. Hero Bread is perfect for anyone looking to make more nourishing choices without sacrificing the joy of eating. Hero Bread baked goods are made with olive oil, high-quality clean ingredients, and fiber, promoting gut health and blood sugar management. Find Hero Bread at local and national retailers by visiting www.hero.co/find.

"At Hero Bread, we're making it easier for people to upgrade their lives and redefining what it means to eat well by proving that great taste and real nutrition can belong together," said Hero Bread CEO YuChiang Cheng. "Partnering with the Phoenix Mercury, a team that embodies strength, perseverance, and excellence, reflects our shared commitment to empowering people to feel their best and perform at their best. This partnership is about celebrating high performance, whether that's elite athletes pushing the game forward or everyday heroes making upgraded choices without giving anything up. We're proud to fuel a new generation of heroes on and off the court."

The Mercury will tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season on the road on Saturday, May 9 in a WNBA Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces. On Tuesday, May 12, the Mercury open their home schedule, taking on the Minnesota Lynx in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for all home games are available now at phxmerc.com/tix.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 31, 2026

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