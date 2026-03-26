Portland Fire Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale Information for 2026 Debut Season

Published on March 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced that single game tickets for the team's 2026 debut season will go on sale to the general public on April 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fire Ember Circle members will receive early on-sale access on Monday, March 30, followed by First Tech Federal Credit Union at 2 p.m. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, Portland Thorns season ticket holders will receive access, followed by Fire Insiders at Noon.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Portland Fire. As the only verified marketplace for all Fire ticketing needs, Ticketmaster provides access to tickets, all backed by the Portland Fire for a safe and seamless experience throughout the season.

Portland opens the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m., hosting the Chicago Sky at Moda Center, bringing WNBA basketball back to Portland for the first time since 2002.

For more information on the Portland Fire 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com. For questions, please contact tickets@theportlandfire.com or call (503) 785-3202.







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