Atlanta Dream Re-Sign Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has re-signed Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard, securing the core of a team that has established itself among the WNBA's elite and positioning the franchise for sustained championship contention.

The signings represent a defining moment for the Atlanta Dream underscoring a powerful vote of confidence in the organization, as five of the league's most impactful players, each integral to the team's identity and success, commit to its future. Combined with the newly acquired Angel Reese, the Dream has solidified a foundation built on elite talent, continuity and a shared drive to compete for a WNBA championship.

"This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other and is united in the pursuit of a championship," said Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "Allisha, Brionna, Jordin, Naz and Rhyne represent the standard we are building here in Atlanta; talented, unselfish and fully committed to winning. Their decision to continue building together, in this city and with each other, speaks to their belief in our vision and culture-one built to win, with great players and even better people."

The group was instrumental in the Dream's historic 2025 season, which saw 30 wins and a .682 winning percentage, the best marks in team history. Atlanta emerged as one of the league's most dynamic and efficient teams, driven by a system that elevated performance across the roster.

Gray, acquired by Atlanta ahead of the 2023 season, has elevated her game to an elite level during her time with the Dream, earning All-Star honors in each of her three seasons with the franchise. A former Rookie of the Year and Olympic gold medalist, she delivered an All-WNBA First Team season in 2025 while finishing fourth in MVP voting, establishing herself as one of the league's most complete and consistent two-way players.

Jones, who joined the Dream in 2025, is a four-time All-Star and one of the WNBA's most efficient and dominant interior presences. In her first season in Atlanta, she made an immediate impact by anchoring the frontcourt, setting a franchise record for offensive rebounds and bringing a physical presence that elevated the team on both ends of the floor. She recorded 12 double-doubles during the 2025 season, doubling her career total in her first year with the Dream, further underscoring her production and consistency, while adding to a résumé that includes Sixth Player of the Year in 2022 and Most Improved Player in 2021.

Canada, one of the league's premier point guards and a veteran floor general, has brought elite playmaking, defensive intensity and leadership to Atlanta's backcourt. A two-time WNBA champion and multiple-time All-Defensive honoree, she has consistently set the tone on both ends of the floor while orchestrating the Dream's offense and elevating those around her.

Hillmon, selected by the Dream in the 2022 WNBA Draft, has developed into one of the league's most reliable and versatile forwards. A standout at the collegiate level and a USA Basketball gold medalist, she delivered a breakout 2025 campaign to earn Sixth Player of the Year honors. Under Head Coach Karl Smesko, her offensive game expanded significantly, highlighted by 53 made three-pointers after entering the season with just one in her career. Combined with her ability as a cutter, playmaker and passer, along with her durability, evidenced by a franchise record for consecutive games (151) played, Hillmon continues to set the standard.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft by Atlanta, has developed into one of the league's premier guards and the cornerstone of the franchise. A three-time All-Star, 2022 Rookie of the Year and 2025 All-Defensive Second Team selection, she has consistently expanded her impact as both a scorer and playmaker. In 2025, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 career three-pointers and established herself as one of the most impactful defensive wings in the league.

"These players have established the standard for Atlanta Dream basketball," said Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko. "Their work ethic, competitiveness and belief in one another drive everything we do. We're excited to continue building with this group."

The Dream will open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena. Single-game tickets are available now at dream.wnba.com/tickets.

Established in 2008, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast's only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. This year the Dream will play five home games at State Farm Arena, continuing the organization's commitment to elevating the game on the biggest stages. Since 2009, the Dream has produced 12 WNBA All-Stars, earned 11 playoff bids and made three WNBA finals appearances. For more information about the Dream, visit dream.wnba.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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