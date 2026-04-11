New Addition Billings Felt "Wanted and Valued" in Indiana
Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
While the Fever have prioritized bringing back core members of their 2025 roster that reached the WNBA semifinals in free agency, they also are making a point to strengthen their depth as the team gears up for another deep playoff run.
The first new player to join the Fever is veteran forward Monique Billings. The 6-foot-4 Billings is coming off a strong season in Golden State, spent time playing alongside multiple Fever All-Stars this offseason, and should be an ideal fit in Indiana's system.
A second-round pick out of UCLA in 2018, Billings spent her first six WNBA seasons in Atlanta, where she started 44 of 176 games and averaged 5.9 and 5.8 rebounds. She spent time with both Dallas and Phoenix in 2024 before being selected by the Valkyries in the expansion draft.
Billings played a critical role in Golden State's surprising success in its inaugural season. The Valkyries went 23-21 and reached the playoffs in 2025. Billings was a key contributor, averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.
Billings excels at running the floor, something the Fever love to do with All-Stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell pushing the tempo. She is a versatile defender and even expanded her game last season at age 29, stepping up behind the 3-point arc for 36 attempts in 26 games. Prior to 2025, Billings had only attempted 22 threes over her first seven WNBA seasons.
Signing Billings strengthens the Fever's frontcourt depth, giving them another veteran post player that can compliment All-Star center Aliyah Boston.
"Mo is a dynamic player on both sides of the ball, who adds a unique dimension to our frontcourt," Fever GM and COO Amber Cox said. "Her ability to run the floor fits perfectly with the way we want to play, and her versatility will impact us in a big way on the defensive end."
Billings also had the fortuitous opportunity to start to build chemistry with two of her new Fever teammates earlier this offseason. She was teammates with Mitchell at Hive in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, then played alongside Clark with USA Basketball at the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico.
The Fever are thrilled to add Billings to their roster. The feeling is mutual.
"Fit is one of the most important things in the WNBA, so finding an organization that made me feel wanted and valued was a big factor during this process," Billing said. "At this point in my career, having fun while playing basketball is also very important to me, and Indiana checked all of the boxes."
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026
- Golden State Valkyries Re-Sign Guard Veronica Burton to Multi-Year Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Bolster Roster with Addition of Forward Monique Billings - Indiana Fever
- New Addition Billings Felt "Wanted and Valued" in Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Portland Fire Signs Guard Karlie Samuelson - Portland Fire
- Awak Kuier Returns to the Dallas Wings - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Re-Sign Olivia Nelson-Ododa - Connecticut Sun
- Zia Cooke and Mackenzie Holmes Return to the Storm - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Re-Sign Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard - Atlanta Dream
- Fire Sign Forward Bridget Carleton - Portland Fire
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Lexie Hull - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Reload in Re-Signing Hull - Indiana Fever
- Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year and Ten-Time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Sign Forward Jessica Shepard - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Sign Seven-Time All-Star Skylar Diggins - Chicago Sky
- Natisha Hiedeman Signs with Storm - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Three-Time All-Star Mitchell - Indiana Fever
- Mitchell Is Back as Fever Retain All-Star Core - Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics Aquire 2028 First-Round Pick - Washington Mystics
- Chicago Sky Acquire Guard Jacy Sheldon - Chicago Sky
- Toronto Tempo Sign Six Players to Training Camp Contracts - Toronto Tempo
- Chicago Sky Sign 2021 WNBA Champion Azurá Stevens - Chicago Sky
- Toronto Tempo Sign Julie Allemand to Multi-Year Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Toronto Tempo Sign Brittney Sykes to Multi-Year Contract - Toronto Tempo
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