Toronto Tempo Sign Six Players to Training Camp Contracts

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced that the team has signed Lexi Held, María Conde, Nikolina Milić, Kristy Wallace, Elizabeth Balogun and Laura Juškaitė to training camp contracts.

Kristy Wallace joins camp after most recently playing with the Indiana Fever, bringing four seasons of WNBA experience. A guard and Australian national team member, Wallace was selected 16th overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream and is known for her toughness, defensive effort, and on-court leadership. She has also enjoyed success in Australia's WNBL, and is a FIBA 3x3 champion, highlighting her versatility, competitive edge, and ability to excel across multiple formats.

Lexi Held is a guard who most recently played with the Phoenix Mercury, appearing during the 2025 WNBA season as a rookie after going undrafted out of DePaul University. Known for her shooting ability and offensive versatility, Held brings perimeter scoring and backcourt depth to training camp.

María Conde is a Spanish wing with extensive international experience across Europe. She was originally selected in the third round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky and has competed for top clubs including Spar CityLift Girona and Wisła Can-Pack Kraków, while also representing Spain at the international level. Conde adds size, versatility, and defensive instincts on the wing.

Nikolina Milić is a forward with prior WNBA experience, having most recently played for the Minnesota Lynx. A 6-foot-3 frontcourt player, Milić has competed extensively in Europe and internationally and is known for her physicality, rebounding, and interior presence.

Laura Juškaitė, a Lithuanian forward, enters training camp following a championship season in Europe, having recently won the EuroCup Championship. She brings size, skill, and international experience, along with a strong résumé competing in high-level European competitions and with the Lithuanian national program.

Elizabeth Balogun adds further international experience, having competed professionally overseas and as a member of the Nigerian Women's National Team. A versatile wing/forward, Balogun brings athleticism, toughness, and familiarity with high-level international competition to the Tempo training camp environment.

These additions provide the Tempo with depth, competition, and a strong international presence as the team prepares for the start of training camp.







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