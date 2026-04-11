Fire Sign Forward Bridget Carleton

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire has signed forward Bridget Carleton, the team announced today. Carleton was selected first overall by the Fire during the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft. Per WNBA Expansion Draft rules, Portland was only allowed to select one "potential unrestricted free agent," using that designation on Carleton.

Carleton brings seven seasons of WNBA experience to Portland, having appeared in 219 career games with 111 starts across stints with the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx. Over her WNBA career, Carleton has averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range.

The 6-2 forward most recently played for the Lynx during the 2025 season, appearing in 40 games (24 starts). She previously delivered a breakout season in 2024, averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 40 games (34 starts) and finishing third in WNBA Most Improved Player award voting.

Carleton played collegiately at Iowa State, where she earned Associated Press All-America Second Team, WBCA All-American, All-Big 12 First Team, Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player and the Cheryl Miller Award as a senior in 2019. She finished her collegiate career as Iowa State's all-time leading scorer with 2,142 points, while also setting a program record with 372 career three-pointers and becoming the only player in school history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Carleton also represents Canada internationally as a member of the Canadian Senior National Team, earning All-Star Five honors at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9, as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at Moda Center. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so. Single game tickets are available.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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