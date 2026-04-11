Dallas Wings Sign Forward Jessica Shepard

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed Jessica Shepard, the team announce today.

Shepard comes to Dallas from the Minnesota Lynx, who drafted the 6-4 forward 16th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft. Over 40 games in 2025 with Minnesota, she averaged 8.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting a WNBA-best 63.8-percent from the field. Shepard's offensive rebounding average (2.3) ranked seventh in the league while her overall rebounding clip listed 10th.

"The Wings are ecstatic about the signing of Jessica Shepard to a multi-year deal," said Dallas Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "She was a priority for us in free agency because of her versatility offensively. She is a fantastic passer and facilitator, along with being an incredible scorer around the rim. We were also drawn to her because of her high basketball IQ, which we can't wait to pair with our exciting young core of players."

Over five seasons and 125 games in Minnesota, Shepard has averaged 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting .535 from the field. Her career shooting percentage ranks ninth among all players since the 2019 season (minimum 300 FGM).

During this past WNBA offseason, Shepard played in Italy for Schio. Over 20 games in Italy Serie A1 she averaged 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 67-percent from three. In 15 Euroleague games, Shepard finished second overall in scoring at 17.0 points per game and first among all players in rebounding (9.5), double-doubles (six) and efficiency.

While playing in Greece in 2025, Shepard had a clean sweep of All-Greek A1 Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, First Team and All-Defensive Team.

Shepard reunites with former Notre Dame teammate Arike Ogunbowale. The two played side-by-side for two seasons (2017-19), making back-to-back trips to the National Championship game, including in 2018 when the Fighting Irish won their second NCAA title in program history.







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