Indiana Fever Re-Sign Three-Time All-Star Mitchell

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Three-time WNBA All-Star and 2025 All-WNBA First Team honoree Kelsey Mitchell will return for her ninth season with the Indiana Fever, with the two sides agreeing to contract terms ahead of the 2026 WNBA season.

"For nearly a decade, Kelsey has been a foundational piece of the Indiana Fever and securing her return was our highest priority. Kelsey Mitchell is among the top of a long list of a great athletes who have elevated not only our city and franchise, but their sport as a whole," said team COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "She further cemented her legacy last season, and we hope her return underscores how much she is valued by our entire organization."

Mitchell returns to the Fever following what was her most successful season, a year which saw the guard win the 2025 Commissioner's Cup, earn her first All-WNBA First Team honors and named a finalist for 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player. In 2025, Mitchell set a new franchise record for points per game in a single season (20.2), surpassing a two-decades long record set in 2003 by Tamika Catchings. Additionally, Mitchell was named a WNBA All-Star for the third-consecutive year and was a two-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

In the postseason, Mitchell led the Fever to the WNBA Semifinals for the first time in a decade, appearing in all eight of Indiana's playoff games while scoring 178 points, the third most in a single postseason in franchise history, behind only Catchings (2012, 2015).

Through eight seasons with the Fever, Mitchell holds the franchise record for most three pointers made (669), while also second in franchise history in games played (277), total points (4,813), field goals made (1,697) and free throws made (750). She also sits fourth team history with 799 assists.

Drafted No. 2 overall by the Fever in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Mitchell has appeared in 277 out of a possible 282 games, only missing five games during the 2022 season. Mitchell has led Indiana in scoring in seven of her eight seasons, including 2025 where she totaled 890 points, a new franchise record for points scored in a single season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.