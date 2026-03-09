Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon Named to USA Basketball Roster for FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray and forward Naz Hillmon have been named to the USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team roster that will compete at the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup March 13-15 in Bangkok, USA Basketball announced today.

The United States qualified for the event after winning the 2025 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in León, Mexico. Gray and Hillmon will reunite with teammates Shakira Austin and Veronica Burton, as the quartet looks to represent the United States in the tournament's second edition, the first appearance for the U.S. women's team.

Gray played a pivotal role in the AmeriCup championship run, earning tournament MVP honors as the United States secured gold and qualified for the Champions Cup. A gold medalist in 3x3 basketball at the 2020 Olympic Games, Gray continues to be a consistent presence on the international stage.

Both players are coming off career seasons in 2025 with the Atlanta Dream. Gray was named First Team All-WNBA, finished fourth in MVP voting and made league history by becoming the first guard in WNBA history to win three Player of the Month honors in a single season.

Hillmon also elevated her game to new heights, earning WNBA Sixth Player of the Year honors while setting the Dream franchise record for most consecutive games played. She delivered the best statistical season of her career across the board, providing a versatile and energetic presence in the frontcourt.

Pool play for the Champions Cup begins March 13, with the United States opening against Madagascar (10:20 a.m. ET) before facing the Netherlands (7:30 a.m. ET) and Australia (9:30 a.m. ET) on March 14. The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals, with the tournament concluding March 15.

The FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup features eight teams per gender, including continental champions, World Cup winners, top-ranked nations and host Thailand. The tournament champion will earn direct qualification to the 2027 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and future international 3x3 competitions.

The 2026 FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup will stream live on YouTube.com/FIBA3x3.







