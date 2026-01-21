Sparks Announce 2026 Schedule

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks organization has announced its 2026 regular-season schedule, presented by ORLY. Los Angeles will open the season with a four-game homestand at Crypto.com Arena, beginning May 10 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The Sparks will also host the Toronto Tempo May 15 in the teams' inaugural matchup.

The 2026 season marks the WNBA's landmark 30th and features a 44-game regular-season slate. With the Tempo joining the league and the Portland Fire returning, the WNBA expands to 15 franchises, its most since the early 2000s.

The Sparks welcome the Fire to Los Angeles June 7 for the franchise's first home game against Portland since July 24, 2002. In that matchup, Lisa Leslie recorded a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Sparks to victory. Los Angeles holds an 8-1 all-time record against the Fire. The Sparks will make their first-ever visit to Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on June 25 and will play Aug. 2 in Portland for the first time since July 12, 2002.

The Chicago Sky will host 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star July 24-25, and the league schedule will pause from Aug. 31-Sept. 16 for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Other highlights of the Sparks' schedule presented by ORLY include:

Four matchups against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces:

In Los Angeles: Sunday, May 10; Tuesday, June 2

In Las Vegas: Saturday, May 23; Tuesday, Sept. 22

Four meetings with 2025 WNBA runner-up Phoenix Mercury:

In Los Angeles: Wednesday, July 22; Tuesday, Aug. 11

In Phoenix: Thursday, May 21; Saturday, June 13

Three games against 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings:

In Los Angeles: Friday, June 5

In Dallas: Sunday, July 19; Thursday, Sept. 17

Three contests versus 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever:

In Los Angeles: Wednesday, May 13; Wednesday, July 8

In Indianapolis: Saturday, June 27

The Sparks' two road games against the Connecticut Sun will be played May 30 at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford and Aug. 18 at TD Garden in Boston.

The Sparks are scheduled for seven games during the WNBA Commissioner's presented by Coinbase between Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 17. The slate includes four home games (Aces; Wings; Fire; Lynx) and three road contests (Storm; Mercury; Valkyries).

NOTE: The television/streaming schedule will be released closer to the start of the season.

