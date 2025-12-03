Sparks Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that Zak Buncik, Ebony Hoffman, and Zach O'Brien will serve as assistant coaches on Head Coach Lynne Roberts' staff for the 2026 WNBA season, further strengthening the franchise's commitment to player development, culture-building, and competitive excellence.

"This coaching staff represents the identity we want to build as an organization- competitive, connected, and committed to developing players at the highest level," said Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts. "Ebony and Zach bring complementary strengths, shared values, and a deep understanding of today's WNBA. Together with our returning staff, they form a unified group that is prepared, innovative, and aligned around building a culture our players can thrive in. I'm incredibly excited for the direction we're heading and the standard this staff will set for the 2026 season."

Hoffman, a Los Angeles native, joins the Sparks after spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Storm. A former WNBA standout, Hoffman brings more than a decade of professional playing experience and a respected post-playing coaching résumé to Los Angeles.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Coach Lynne Roberts' staff," said Hoffman. "Her vision for where this team can go is electrifying, and I'm thrilled to get to work on honoring this organization's championship legacy and standards."

Drafted ninth overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft, Hoffman spent 11 seasons in the league with Indiana, Los Angeles, and Connecticut, earning the 2008 WNBA Most Improved Player Award. A three-time All-Conference honoree at the University of Southern California, she became the first USC player since Cheryl Miller- and the first Pac-10 player ever- to record more than 1,500 career points, 1,000 rebounds, and 245 steals. In 2022, she was inducted into the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame.

O'Brien arrives in Los Angeles after serving as a member of the New York Liberty's 2024 WNBA Championship coaching staff, where he played an integral role in player development, scouting, and game preparation. He originally joined the Liberty in 2022 and quickly established himself as a rising coaching talent known for his attention to detail and ability to maximize player strengths.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Sparks organization. I look forward to bringing my energy and experience to the team," said O'Brien. "Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley and Coach Roberts have created a powerful foundation for the future in LA, and I'm proud to be a part of their vision. I can't wait to get on the court and get to work."

Prior to his time in New York, O'Brien worked with the Phoenix Mercury, serving first as a video coordinator before being elevated to Director of Player Development. His experience across analytics, skill development, and game planning has made him one of the league's most respected young coaching minds.

Buncik returns for his second season with the Sparks following a successful 2025 campaign in which he played a key role in player development, scouting, and day-to-day team preparation.

Additionally, Danielle Robinson will return to her role as Manager of Basketball Integration and Scout Support, continuing her vital contributions to team operations and evaluation.







