Next Stop: Dream Season 2026; Atlanta Dream Announces Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream's 2026 regular season schedule delivers a dynamic 44-game slate filled with high-profile matchups, new league opponents and key moments throughout the summer, as the team builds on last season's historic success.

Atlanta, the Southeast's only WNBA team, tips off on the road against the Minnesota Lynx on May 10, followed by a matchup with the Dallas Wings on May 12. The Dream returns home on Sunday afternoon, May 17, to host the Las Vegas Aces, the defending WNBA champs, in a blockbuster home opener to begin a three-game homestand.

That opening homestand features some of the league's most recognizable stars and storylines, beginning with 2025 MVP A'ja Wilson and Las Vegas, followed by a matchup against the Dallas Wings led by reigning 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers on May 22, and concluding with a meeting against the Phoenix Mercury, last season's WNBA Finals runner-up, on May 24.

The Dream enters the 2026 season riding momentum from one of the most successful years in franchise history. Atlanta finished the 2025 regular season 30-14, earning the No. 3 seed in the WNBA Playoffs and posting the highest winning percentage (.681) in franchise history. Head coach Karl Smesko set a WNBA record for most wins by a first-year head coach, while three Dream players earned All-Star honors. Playoff basketball returned to Atlanta for the first time since 2018, signaling a new era of success for the organization.

"One of the most rewarding parts of last season was the connection between our team and our fans," said Smesko. "There's nothing like playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA, and we can't wait to be back competing for them every night in 2026."

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase returns for the 2026 season, with competition beginning on June 2. Atlanta will host Eastern Conference rivals Connecticut, Washington and New York during Cup play, with the Commissioner's Cup Final scheduled for June 30.

Atlanta fans will be circling Saturday, June 20, on their calendars as the Dream hosts the Indiana Fever in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff series. The game comes one day after the two teams face off in Indiana. The Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, will return to Atlanta again on August 16 for another highly anticipated matchup.

The 2026 season also welcomes two expansion franchises to the WNBA: the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo. Dream fans will have their first opportunity to see both teams in Atlanta when Toronto visits on June 22 and Portland comes to town on July 11.

Atlanta's longest homestand of the season spans four games in early July, featuring matchups against Golden State on July 4, followed by Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles. The Dream will also have a second four-game homestand split by the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup break, with games played in late August and mid-September. WNBA teams will pause competition following games on August 30, before resuming play on September 17. Atlanta will play four of its 44 regular-season games after the break, closing the regular season with a two-game road series against the New York Liberty.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star break will take place July 24-27 in Chicago.

Fans can get first access to 2026 tickets by joining the Atlanta Dream Priority List (our season ticket member priority waitlist) or signing up for Single Game Ticket Presale.

With today's schedule release, the Dream debuted a new video "Next Stop: Dream Season 2026." The video (link above) celebrates the culture and fast-paced nature of Atlanta's transit life - a staple for many Atlantans. The Dream's schedule unfolds through the lens of a MARTA bus journey for our hero on the way to shoot hoops with Dream owner and WNBA Champion, Renee Montgomery. Each stop along the way introduces a new opponent; fans should keep an eye out for fun Easter eggs throughout the journey. The story is local, authentic, and can only be told in Atlanta.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.