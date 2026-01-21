Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Schedule

Arlington, TX - The WNBA announced the 2026 regular season schedule on Wednesday, which features each team playing 44 games between May and September. In addition to the schedule, the Dallas Wings announced the team will play three games at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas this summer.

Entering their 11th season in North Texas, the Dallas Wings tip off their 2026 slate on the road at the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9 at noon CT. The Wings will make their home debut at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. against the Atlanta Dream. The Atlanta game marks the beginning of a three-game homestand with the Minnesota Lynx following on May 14 and Washington Mystics on May 18, both tipping at 7 p.m.

The Wings made franchise and WNBA attendance history with a pair of games at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas last season and will once again relocate select games to AAC in 2026. The three games Dallas will host at American Airlines Center are: Sunday, July 12 against the Chicago Sky at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7 against the Golden State Valkyries at 8:30 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 20 against the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m.

Dallas and Indiana played in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,409 on June 27, 2025, at American Airlines Center, marking a franchise single-game record, the largest crowd in Texas WNBA history and just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to feature more than 20,000 fans in attendance.

The Wings have four-game series (two home, two away) with Western Conference foes the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx, and three-game series with the remaining 12 teams, including the Fever and Sky. Among the Wings' 14 opponents this year are two expansion teams tipping off action in 2026 - the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Dallas will face Portland for the first time on June 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Oregon, and will visit the Tempo for the inaugural meeting on July 5 at 2 p.m.

The 2026 season for the Wings will be the first under the direction of veteran head coach Jose Fernandez. Hired in October, Fernandez spent the last 25 seasons as head coach at the University of South Florida, earning nearly 500 wins with 19 postseason berths, guiding more than 100 players into professional basketball careers worldwide, and establishing himself as a leader in the international scene, winning two gold medals with USA Basketball's U18 and U19 National Teams, serving as an assistant coach.

A year after winning the WNBA Draft Lottery and selecting Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall, Dallas once again won the lottery this past November, securing the No. 1 pick for the 2026 WNBA Draft. Bueckers had a record-setting first season in Dallas, punctuated by earning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

The Dallas Wings have sold out Season Ticket Memberships in back-to-back seasons, including in record time prior to the 2025 campaign. A limited number of season tickets remain for the 2026 season. To purchase, call 817-469-9464, email tickets@dallaswings.com, or click HERE.

2026 Dallas Wings Schedule Notes

For the first time since 2018, the Wings will start (May 5 at IND) and end (Sept. 23 at SEA) their season on the road

The longest stretch of consecutive home games is six, occurring once - Aug. 20 (IND), Aug. 23 (SEA), Aug. 25 (POR), Aug. 30 (CON), Sept. 17 (LAS), Sept. 19 (PHX)

The longest stretch of consecutive road games is four, occurring once - July 2 (@ CON), July 5 (@ TOR), July 7 (@ NYL) and July 10 (@ TOR)

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will run June 1 through June 17, with the Wings beginning at home against the Seattle Storm; the Commissioner's Cup championship game is June 30

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is scheduled for Sept. 4-13 in Germany, as no WNBA games will be played between Aug. 31-Sept. 16; the Wings' last game prior to the break is on Aug. 30 against Connecticut and their first game back is Sept. 17 against Los Angeles

The Wings-Sun game on July 2 has been relocated from Mohegan Sun Arena to PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn.; the July 10 game at Toronto will be played at Bell Centre in Montreal

Broadcasting information for all games will be provided at a future date

2026 Dallas Wings Opponent Breakdown

Atlanta Dream (3) - Home: May 12, July 29 | Away: May 22

Chicago Sky (3) - Home: June 20, July 12 (AAC) | Away: May 20

Connecticut Sun (3) - Home: Aug. 2, Aug. 30 | Away: July 2

Golden State Valkyries (3) - Home: Aug. 7 (AAC) | Away: June 17, Aug. 17

Indiana Fever (3) - Home: Aug. 20 (AAC) | Away: May 9, Aug. 14

Las Vegas Aces (3) - Home: May 28, June 15 | Away: June 25

Los Angeles Sparks (3) - Home: July 19, Sept. 17 | Away: June 5

Minnesota Lynx (4) - Home: May 14, June 28 | Away: June 9, Aug. 9

New York Liberty (3) - Home: July 16 | Away: May 24, July 7

Phoenix Mercury (3) - Home: June 11, Sept. 19 | Away: Sept. 21

Portland Fire (3) - Home: Aug. 25 | Away: June 13, July 22

Seattle Storm (4) - Home: June 1, Aug. 23 | Away: June 22, Sept. 23

Toronto Tempo (3) - Home: Aug. 12 | Away: July 5, July 10

Washington Mystics (3) - Home: May 18 | Away: July 31, Aug. 5







