Dallas Wings to Host Las Vegas Aces in Preseason Game Played at Moody Center

Published on March 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host the Las Vegas Aces in a preseason game on May 3 at the Moody Center in Austin. Tipoff at the Moody Center, home of the University of Texas at Austin basketball teams, is slated for 6 p.m. CT. Wings-Aces is the second and final preseason game for Dallas, after the team previously announced the April 30 tilt at the Indiana Fever. Broadcast information for both preseason games will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Wings-Aces game in Austin can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Wings Season Ticket Members begins on Wednesday, March 11, while the general public can purchase tickets starting on Friday, March 13.

Dallas and Las Vegas met in the preseason in 2025, playing at Notre Dame's Purcell Pavilion. The contest marked a homecoming for a trio of Notre Dame players including Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (2015-19) and Aces guards Jewell Loyd (2012-15) and Jackie Young (2016-19).







