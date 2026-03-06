Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: March 6, 2026

Published on March 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. Currently, 15 Valkyries players are competing in various leagues both domestically and overseas. This past week, Veronica Burton helped the Mist to an Unrivaled championship, defeating Tiffany Hayes and the Phantom in the championship game. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.

Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)

Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)

Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)

Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)

Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic) (CLA - Athlete Unlimited)

María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)

Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket) (Lunar Owls - Unrivaled | USA)

Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)(Phantom - Unrivaled | USA)

Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)

Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)

Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)

Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)

Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)

Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)

Monique Billings

Team: Unrivaled | USA

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 27 Lunar Owls Unrivaled L 16 PTS, 15 REB, 2 BLK

Veronica Burton

Team: Mist - Unrivaled | USA

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 27 Vinyl Unrivaled W 14 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 5 STL

March 2 Breeze Unrivaled W 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK

March 4 Phantom Unrivaled W 7 PTS, 3 AST

Kaila Charles

Team: Reyer Venezia | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

March 3 Schio EuroLeague W, 62-51 12 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK

Kaitlyn Chen

Team: CLA | Athlete Unlimited

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 25 BEL Athlete Unlimited S 18 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL

Feb. 26 GAR Athlete Unlimited S 4 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL

March 1 CHA Athlete Unlimited S 11 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL

María Conde

Team: PF Schio | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

March 3 Venezia EuroLeague L, 51-62 7 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Temi Fágbénlé

Team: Henan | China and Lunar Owls - Unrivaled | USA

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 27 Hive Unrivaled W 10 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST

Tiffany Hayes

Team: Phantom - Unrivaled | USA

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 27 Rose Unrivaled W 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

March 2 Vinyl Unrivaled W 19 PTS, 5 REB

March 4 Mist Unrivaled L 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Justė Jocytė

Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 28 Gernika Spain-LF Endesa W, 102-70 12 PTS, 4 AST

Iliana Rupert

Team: Fenerbahçe | Turkey

Valkyries Teammates: Monique Billings

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 28 Nesibe Turkey-KBSL W, 108-78 24 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL

March 2 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 113-42 9 PTS, 9 REB

March 3 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 95-59 19 PTS

Janelle Salaün

Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic

Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 28 ZabinyBrno EuroLeague W, 97-60 15 PTS, 5 REB

Cecilia Zandalasini

Team: PF Schio | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: María Conde

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

Feb. 28 SanGiovanni Italy-Serie A1 W, 79-54 11 PTS, 4 AST

March 3 Venezia EuroLeague L, 51-62 7 PTS







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.