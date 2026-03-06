Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: March 6, 2026
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. Currently, 15 Valkyries players are competing in various leagues both domestically and overseas. This past week, Veronica Burton helped the Mist to an Unrivaled championship, defeating Tiffany Hayes and the Phantom in the championship game. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.
Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)
Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)
Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)
Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)
Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic) (CLA - Athlete Unlimited)
María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)
Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket) (Lunar Owls - Unrivaled | USA)
Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)(Phantom - Unrivaled | USA)
Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)
Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)
Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)
Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)
Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)
Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)
Monique Billings
Team: Unrivaled | USA
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 27 Lunar Owls Unrivaled L 16 PTS, 15 REB, 2 BLK
Veronica Burton
Team: Mist - Unrivaled | USA
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 27 Vinyl Unrivaled W 14 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 5 STL
March 2 Breeze Unrivaled W 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK
March 4 Phantom Unrivaled W 7 PTS, 3 AST
Kaila Charles
Team: Reyer Venezia | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
March 3 Schio EuroLeague W, 62-51 12 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK
Kaitlyn Chen
Team: CLA | Athlete Unlimited
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 25 BEL Athlete Unlimited S 18 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL
Feb. 26 GAR Athlete Unlimited S 4 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL
March 1 CHA Athlete Unlimited S 11 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL
María Conde
Team: PF Schio | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
March 3 Venezia EuroLeague L, 51-62 7 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
Temi Fágbénlé
Team: Henan | China and Lunar Owls - Unrivaled | USA
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 27 Hive Unrivaled W 10 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
Tiffany Hayes
Team: Phantom - Unrivaled | USA
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 27 Rose Unrivaled W 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
March 2 Vinyl Unrivaled W 19 PTS, 5 REB
March 4 Mist Unrivaled L 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
Justė Jocytė
Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 28 Gernika Spain-LF Endesa W, 102-70 12 PTS, 4 AST
Iliana Rupert
Team: Fenerbahçe | Turkey
Valkyries Teammates: Monique Billings
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 28 Nesibe Turkey-KBSL W, 108-78 24 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL
March 2 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 113-42 9 PTS, 9 REB
March 3 Kayseri Turkey-KBSL W, 95-59 19 PTS
Janelle Salaün
Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic
Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 28 ZabinyBrno EuroLeague W, 97-60 15 PTS, 5 REB
Cecilia Zandalasini
Team: PF Schio | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: María Conde
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
Feb. 28 SanGiovanni Italy-Serie A1 W, 79-54 11 PTS, 4 AST
March 3 Venezia EuroLeague L, 51-62 7 PTS
