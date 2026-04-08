Fire Launch Official Streaming Platform, Portland Fire+

Published on April 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced the launch of Portland Fire+, the team's official streaming platform. Built in partnership with the global leader in direct-to-consumer streaming technology, Kiswe, the platform is designed to bring fans closer to the Fire through live programming, original content, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. The Fire's live game streaming broadcast will be presented by Chime.

Fans can sign up for Portland Fire+ today by visiting live.theportlandfire.com.

"Portland Fire+ will serve as a central destination for fans to experience the team in new ways, featuring live streams of key team moments, original episodic series, player features, and exclusive content not available anywhere else," said Fire SVP of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. "The platform expands the Fire experience beyond the arena, offering year-round access to the people, preparation, and stories that define the organization."

Powered by Kiswe, Portland Fire+ provides a scalable digital platform built to support live streaming, premium content distribution, and enhanced fan engagement. "Kiswe is proud to partner with the Portland Fire on the launch of their direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Fire+, in support of their inaugural WNBA season," said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to connect the Fire directly to their new fanbase, while also helping to increase access to the growing demand for women's sports."

Portland Fire+ will feature a consistent cadence of exclusive programming throughout the season, including behind-the-scenes content capturing key team milestones, player spotlight features, and live coverage of major team events such as draft and media day press conferences. New content will be released regularly to drive ongoing engagement and give fans deeper access to the team.

Portland Fire+ subscriptions are available through both monthly and annual plans. Pricing will begin at $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually, with limited-time early access offers available ahead of the 2026 season. Fans can learn more and sign up by visiting live.theportlandfire.com.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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