WNBA Launches 30th Season Celebration Honoring League's Past, Present and Future

Published on April 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA today launched its 30th season celebration, honoring three decades of impact while spotlighting the league's accelerating momentum ahead of the 2026 season tip-off on Friday, May 8.

The WNBA will also introduce several initiatives tied to the milestone 30th season, including the WNBA Legacy Trail merchandise program, campaign films, a Top 30 Plays series and Court Origins programming featuring WNBA Court Origins Nights.

"Season 30 arrives at the perfect transformational moment in our league's history - marking both a defining milestone and the beginning of a new era for the WNBA," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The unprecedented growth and momentum we're experiencing today is the result of three decades of commitment - from players, teams, fans, partners, and investors. As we step into this next dynamic era together, Season 30 is tracking to be our most memorable yet - celebrating both how far we've come while highlighting the limitless opportunities ahead as we continue to elevate women's basketball to new heights."

Season 30 will recognize those who built the WNBA, engage longtime and new fans, and set the stage for the league's next era. A commemorative Season 30 logo will appear on courts, game balls and jerseys throughout the season.

"As we tip off our historic 30th season, we're bringing fans closer to the WNBA than ever before through bold, creative, and immersive storytelling," said WNBA Chief Marketing Officer Phil Cook. "We're building a season-long platform of activations, collaborations, and fan-first experiences designed to engage the WNBA family wherever they are. Season 30 will be our most ambitious and innovative marketing campaign ever - one that matches the current momentum of the WNBA."

Select initiatives for the WNBA's historic 30th season include the following:

Season 30 Campaign

The league will recognize the WNBA's 30th season through an integrated brand campaign. The campaign tagline is "There's More Where Thirty Came From," signifying that the WNBA's 30-year journey is a continuous narrative of progress and cultural impact. The WNBA will premiere three films as part of its Season 30 campaign: Raising GOATs, Signatures and Confetti.

Raising GOATs debuting today, explores what defines greatness in the WNBA. Signatures will spotlight emerging All-Stars who are shaping the game's future. Confetti will close the season with a tribute to the championship moment. These films will be amplified across broadcast, digital, social, and experiential touchpoints, and supported by fan activations throughout the season.

WNBA Court Origins and WNBA Court Origins Nights

WNBA Court Origins, the league's first-ever retro program, will mark 30 seasons through a curated collection of storytelling, merchandise and live experiences. The program will be highlighted by "WNBA Court Origins Nights" which connect generations of players and fans while revisiting the league's earliest years.

WNBA Court Origins Nights will feature nationally televised games involving three of the league's original franchises - the New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury. The throwback matchups will turn back the clock to the WNBA's 1997 inaugural season, with on-court elements, in-arena moments and broadcast presentations designed to reflect the league's original era.

WNBA Court Origins Nights will immerse fans in a full-scale celebration of the WNBA's beginnings, featuring WNBA Nike Court Origins Edition uniforms and warm-ups, and a WNBA Wilson Court Origins Edition game ball with 1997-era branding.

WNBA Legacy Trail

The WNBA Legacy Trail is a fan-centric merchandise program designed to showcase the league's history while recognizing the players, fans, staff and defining moments that have shaped the WNBA.

The program will feature product drops honoring the league's 30th season. On the 30th of each month during the season, a new licensee collaboration will be unveiled, with purchase availability dates to follow.

All items will be available through the licensees' direct-to-consumer channels and other participating retail partners. Fans will be able to follow the WNBA Legacy Trail all season, tracking each product release as it is announced.

Fans can look forward to three initial product drops in April featuring La Crema on April 9, Nike on April 13 and Mitchell & Ness on April 15, with each collection officially revealed on its launch day.

WNBA Top 30 Plays

The WNBA Top 30 Plays is a content special honoring the most iconic on-court plays in league history. From unforgettable displays of athleticism to culturally resonant milestones to game-changing brilliance, the series will highlight plays that have defined three generations of professional women's basketball in the United States.

A distinguished panel of former WNBA players, coaches and influential voices from across entertainment will help guide the selection process, bringing both basketball expertise and cultural perspective. Each play will be evaluated across several criteria, including historical impact, athleticism, game context, player legacy, fan reaction, visual appeal and era representation, ensuring a comprehensive look at the moments that have moved the game forward.

The WNBA Top 30 Plays will be a produced long-form special, which will feature the full countdown of plays and conversation amongst the panel of their significance, and will premiere this season on the WNBA App with additional clips and BTS on WNBA social.







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