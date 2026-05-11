Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.10.26

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 29 15 19 26 89 L. Brown (17) D. Malonga (7) J. Melbourne (6)

CONNECTICUT 24 25 12 21 82 A. Morrow (17) A. Morrow (16) K. Burke (5)

STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm opened the matchup shooting an efficient 55.6% from the field, including 3-for-4 from the three-point line, as they notched 29 points in the first quarter. Rookie Grace VanSlooten powered the second quarter as she banked five of the team's 15 points. Seattle went on a big 13-0 run in the third quarter with 12 of those points coming from four Lexie Brown three-pointers. The Storm forced 13 Sun turnovers during the second half and converted them for 15 points. Seattle finished the game shooting 53.8% from the field in the fourth quarter as it took the 89-82 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Seattle shot 45.5% from the three-point line and 44.3% from the field overall.

The Storm banked 34 points in the paint and set the tempo with 19 fast break points.

Head Coach Sonia Raman secured her first win as a WNBA head coach.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Lexie Brown led the Storm in scoring as she notched her 1,000th career point. She finished with 17 points, and drained five three-pointers, four of those coming in the third quarter.

Flau'jae Johnson finished with a career high of 16 points and six rebounds, including going 9-for-10 from the free throw line. She added three steals and one assist.

Natisha Hiedeman recorded her first double digit scoring game in a Storm uniform, as she finished with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. She shot a clean 50% (5-for-10) from the field.

Jade Melbourne set her career-high free throws made as she sunk six from the line. She finished with 15 points, a team-high six assists, one steal and one block.

SUN HIGHLIGHTS

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Brittney Griner put up 16 and Diamond Miller added 13.

UP NEXT: The Storm heads to Toronto for the team's first matchup of the season against the Tempo on Wednesday, May 13. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available for streaming on Prime for users in Washington State.







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