Storm Waives Grace VanSlooten

Published on May 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived forward Grace VanSlooten.

VanSlooten appeared in the first four games of the season with the Storm and averaged 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 62.5% from the field. The Michigan State graduate made her Storm debut during the April 29 preseason matchup against Golden State and shot 75% (3-for-4) from the line. VanSlooten averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across both preseason games.

The Storm begins a four-game homestand with back-to-back games against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, May 20, and Friday, May 22. The homestand continues with matchups against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 27.

For more information or to purchase tickets for upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2026

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