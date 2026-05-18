Game Preview: Valkyries at Liberty - 5/21/26

Published on May 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries face the New York Liberty on Thursday night, marking the first of back-to-back matches on the road. The Valkyries opened their season with a road matchup against the Seattle Storm, winning 91-80 to gain a 1-0 record away from home. New York returns home after concluding a three game road trip with a 100-82 win against the Portland Fire on Wednesday, May 13.

Valkyries at Liberty

Thursday, May 21 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: Prime Video

LISTEN: The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries fell 69-63 against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night at Chase Center. It was the first loss of the season for the Valkyries, who opened the season with two victories. The Valkyries were outscored 45-35 in the second half after leading by as many as 12 points in the first quarter. Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams combined for 34 points against the Sky. » Full Game Recap

STOKES' DEFENSIVE SPARK

Kiah Stokes played a season-high 29 minutes in the contest and had her most productive game of 2026. Stokes recorded seven points, 11 rebounds and a game-high five blocks, her most blocks in a game since June 2024.

"That's who she is," Natalie Nakase said of Stokes postgame. "That's who he has been since the times I was with her in Vegas. She is a force. Her defense is top notch. But then offensively, we knew if we attacked (Kamilla) Cardoza in a drop situation, that she was going to be open, and she definitely took it to her.

"So it was just really good to see that type of movement that we're able to get, and then Kiah finishing on the other end. So I thought she did a fantastic job on both ends, and I thought she actually brought another layer of defense that we can mix in a couple of different coverages."

GAME STATUS REPORT

GSV: TBD

NYL: TBD

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

The New York Liberty beat the Portland Fire 100-82 on Wednesday, May 13, in Portland. This win marked the first time a team has averaged at least 100 points through the first four games of the season in WNBA history. The Liberty had four players reach double-digits in points against the Fire. Breanna Stewart recorded with a team-high 22 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field. Alexandra Fowler scored 12 points and tallied two three pointers in her WNBA debut. Thursday's matchup starts off a seven game home stand for New York.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2026

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