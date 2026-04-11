Toronto Tempo Unveil World-Class Locker Rooms Designed for Elite Women Athletes

Published on April 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Tempo have unveiled their new state-of-the-art locker rooms at Coca-Cola Coliseum: stunning, purpose-built spaces designed to support, inspire and elevate the team's athletes at every stage of their day. Developed in collaboration with EllisDon, Kilmer Infrastructure, and Brisbin Brook Beynon Architects, the locker rooms set a new benchmark for athlete-first design in women's professional sport.

"From day one, it was essential for us to create a facility that truly supports our players - not just as athletes, but as people," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "These locker rooms were designed to give them everything they need to prepare, recover, and perform at their highest level, so they can be the best versions of themselves every single day."

Designed largely by women, for women, the locker rooms reflect the leadership of a predominantly female consultant team and a deeply thoughtful design approach that considers both performance and wellbeing. Every detail - from flattering lighting and full-length mirrors to a clutter-free layout and porcelain marble feature elements - was intentionally selected to enhance comfort, confidence, and focus.

Bathed in natural light, the player lounge welcomes Tempo athletes into an open, social environment defined by refined finishes, intentional branding moments, and a sense of calm confidence. Luxurious, upscale materials reinforce a premium experience tailored specifically to the needs of the team - ensuring the space works just as hard as the players who use it.

For the locker room itself, custom lockers anchor the space, finished with carefully selected materials and featuring integrated safes, sensor lighting, electrical outlets, mirrors, and signature speed line hardware. Clean sliding locker doors disappear seamlessly into millwork pockets, preserving visual clarity and flow.

Functionality meets design throughout the locker room space, including a millwork-integrated whiteboard solution spanning the front of the room above a striking marble countertop - offering maximum strategy space while tucking neatly away when not in use. Custom flooring completes the space, tying performance, durability and design together underfoot.

The locker rooms also include the GoodLife Fitness Weight Room, seamlessly integrated as part of the overall athlete environment. Designed to support strength, conditioning, and recovery, the space is fully equipped to meet the demands of elite competition and give Tempo players everything they need to train at their highest level. As one of multiple athletefocused facilities within the locker room footprint, the weight room reflects the same performancedriven design approach - ensuring preparation, training, and recovery are all accessible within a single, connected space.

Also included is a flexible support room, which can adapt seamlessly to player needs, transforming easily between a nursing room, nail salon, or additional recovery and wellness uses. Throughout the locker room, Tempo branding, including the team's iconic speed lines, is embedded into the design language: energized colour activates high-performance zones like the fitness room, darker monochromatic moments establish a focused, competitive mindset in transitional areas, and softer, lighter palettes create calm, zen environments where players can reset.

For the Tempo, this isn't just a locker room - it's a home base at Coca-Cola Coliseum built to match the ambition, speed and standards of the team.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 10, 2026

Toronto Tempo Unveil World-Class Locker Rooms Designed for Elite Women Athletes - Toronto Tempo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.