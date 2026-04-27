Valkyries Fan Guide: May 2026

Published on April 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Valkyries basketball is back in the Bay as they host the reigning WNBA finalists, the Phoenix Mercury, for their home opener on May 10. The Valkyries will play five of their eight games in May at Chase Center, headlined by star-studded matchups against multi-time All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 28 and four-time MVP A'ja Wilson and the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on May 31.

HOSTING WNBA FINALISTS IN HOME OPENER

The fourth-seed Phoenix Mercury went all the way to the WNBA Finals last season, defeating the defending champion New York Liberty 2-1 in the first round and knocking off the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx 3-1 in the second round. They were eventually swept by the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals. The Mercury are led by MVP finalist and First-Team All-NBA guard Alyssa Thomas. Thomas became the only player in WNBA history to average at least 15 points (15.4 PPG), eight rebounds (8.8 RPG) and eight assists per game (9.2 APG) last season and is the league's all-time leader in career triple-doubles (19), having tallied 15 more than second place (4). She will likely shoulder even more individual responsibility for this team after they lost three-time All-Star Satou Sabally to the Liberty in free agency. This home opener matchup on May 10 will also likely be All-Star forward Gabby Williams' first home game as a Valkyrie. All fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries T-shirt, presented by Chase Freedom. »Buy Tickets

CAITLIN CLARK'S LONE APPEARANCE AT CHASE CENTER

Caitlin Clark has established herself as a premier WNBA attraction since she entered the league. Clark has been an All-Star in each of her first two seasons and was named to the All-WNBA First Team as a rookie, breaking the single-season assists record. Clark generated tremendous fanfare, having the WNBA's highest-selling jersey and ranking second only behind Warriors' guard Stephen Curry across both professional basketball leagues. Despite her playing in just 13 games this past season, the Indiana Fever ranked second league-wide in attendance, trailing the Valkyries' historic inaugural season. The Fever were still one of the WNBA's most successful teams despite Clark's season-ending injury, as they advanced to the second round and were the Aces' most competitive playoff series en route to the championship, losing 3-2. Kelsey Mitchell was one of three WNBA players who averaged at least 20 points per game last season (20.2 PPG) and was named to the All-WNBA First Team. Aliyah Boston made the second team as one of three players to average at least 15 points (15.0 PPG) and eight rebounds (8.2 RPG) - she was also named to the All-Defensive Second Team. The Fever have yet to beat the Valkyries as Golden State swept last regular season's series 3-0. Two of those wins were at Chase Center, but this regular season, Indiana will visit the Bay only once, on May 28. »Buy Tickets

A'JA WILSON AND REIGNING WNBA CHAMPS TO CAP THE MONTH

Reigning MVP and Co-Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson leads the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces into Chase Center for their only visit of the regular season on May 31. Wilson is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history, with the most MVP awards (4) and joins retired WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes as the only players ever to win at least three MVPs, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and three championships. Chelsey Gray captured her fourth WNBA championship this past season, giving her the most titles among active players. Gray is a six-time All-Star who further showcased her greatness this summer, winning the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament against some of the best women's basketball players in the world. Jackie Young won her second title and was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, as she and Gray's steady guard play complement Wilson's interior prowess. The Aces have been a WNBA powerhouse, winning the championship in three of the last four seasons. The Valkyries had a 27-point victory over the Aces at Chase Center on June 7, but Las Vegas avenged the defeat with a 104-102 win on July 12. The Aces were 14-14 entering their third meeting against the Valkyries, but ended the regular season on a 16-game winning streak, which began with consecutive wins over Golden State. »Buy Tickets

THEME NIGHT GIVEAWAYS

May 10 vs. Phoenix Mercury: All fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries T-Shirt, presented by Chase Freedom. »Buy Tickets

May 25 vs. Connecticut Sun: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Violet puzzle, presented by California Academy of Sciences. »Buy Tickets

May 31 vs. Las Vegas Aces: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries Scarf, presented by Kaiser Permanente. »Buy Tickets

MORE NOTABLES:

Golden State will play their season opener in Seattle against the Storm on May 8

The Valkyries play five home games in March, including three straight from March 25-31

The Valkyries have five National TV games this month, two on ION (@ Seattle Storm on May 8, @ Indiana Fever on May 22), two on Amazon Prime Video (May 21 @ New York Liberty, May 28 vs. Indiana Fever) and one on NBC/Peacock (May 31 vs. Las Vegas Aces)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 27, 2026

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