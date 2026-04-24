Game Preview: Fever at Liberty (Preseason)

Published on April 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indiana Fever at New York Liberty (Preseason)

Saturday, Aug. 25, 2025

Barclays Center | 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

TV: ION

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

GAME PREVIEW:

Believe it or not, the Fever take the floor this weekend. It's been a mad dash over the past few weeks, with free agency, the draft, training camp, and media day all compressed over a short timeline. The Fever tipped off training camp on Sunday with a roster assembled just days earlier and will have had just five days of practice before they take the court for the first time in the preseason on Saturday afternoon against the Liberty.

The Fever brought back much of their core from last season's team that reached the WNBA Semifinals, re-signing All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell as well as key rotation players Lexie Hull, Sophie Cunningham, and Damiris Dantas. They join a returning core that includes All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark as well as second-year forward Makayla Timpson.

Indiana prioritized adding experienced veterans in free agency, bringing in forwards Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen as well as guards Ty Harris and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. All of them have are WNBA veterans, with Walker-Kimbrough in her 11th season, Billings and Hines-Allen entering their ninth seasons, and Harris beginning her seventh.

In the WNBA Draft, the Fever selected South Carolina guard Raven Johnson with the 10th overall pick and early reports from camp have raved about her eagerness to learn and tenacity on the defensive end. They also added sharpshooter Justine Pissott from Vanderbilt - who they signed to a player development contract - in the second round.

There will be plenty of attention on the Fever's new additions this preseason, but also on Clark and Cunningham, both of whom are back on the court with Indiana for the first time since suffering season-ending injuries last season. Clark last played for the Fever on July 15, missing the rest of the year with a groin injury, while Cunningham tore her right MCL on Aug. 17.

The Liberty also brought back most of their core, including All-Stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones. They added another star in three-time All-Star Satou Sabally. The 2024 WNBA champions have aspirations of bouncing back from a first-round exit in 2025 and chasing another title.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 24, 2026

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