Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Named to USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever duo of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark has been selected to represent USA Basketball in the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament held in San Juan, Puerto Rico from March 11-17. Additionally, Fever Head Coach Stephanie White has been chosen to serve as an assistant coach for the United States at the tournament.

This marks the second consecutive roster Boston and Clark have been named to, having both represented the Red, White and Blue for a training camp in December of 2025. Boston previously competed at the senior level during the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, meanwhile Clark will make her senior national team competitive debut. Both Boston and Clark have won gold medals at various youth competitions, including the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.

The United States will compete in five games at the tournament, first against Senegal on Wednesday, March 11, followed by the host country of Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 12. The third game will feature a matchup with Italy on Saturday, March 14, with the fourth game facing off against New Zealand on Sunday, March 15. The team will close out the group stage against Spain on Tuesday, March 17.

The tournament itself serves as one of four qualifying tournaments for 11 remaining World Cup spots, however the United States has already punched its ticket to the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Germany, having won the 2025 Women's AmeriCup. The 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup will take place from Sept. 4-13 in Berlin where the USA will seek their fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal and 12th overall.







