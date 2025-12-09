Joe Lacob and Peter Guber Named to Sports Business Journal's Influence 125 List

December 9, 2025

Golden State Group co-executive chairman and chief executive officer Joe Lacob and co-executive chairman Peter Guber were recognized today in Sports Business Journal's Influence 125 list which highlights the most influential sports business figures of the past 25 years.

Lacob and Guber celebrated 15 years with the Golden State Warriors in November 2025, marking a period of historic success, including four NBA Championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), the opening of Chase Center and Thrive City in 2019, and the launch of Golden State Valkyries in May of 2025. Lacob and Guber's accolades as stewards of the franchise also include:

Since acquiring the team, the Golden State Warriors have won 4 NBA Championships, made 6 Finals appearances, and established the NBA regular season win record (73-9).

The Warriors were named Team of the Year in 2014 and 2017 and Team of the Decade by Sports Business Journal.

In their inaugural season, the Golden State Valkyries sold out every home game and became the first WNBA expansion team to make the playoffs.

Forbes and Sportico have recognized the Warriors as the most valuable franchise in the NBA for four consecutive years and Sportico has named the Valkyries as the most valuable women's sports franchise in the world.

In 2011, the Warriors purchased a D-League affiliate, which became the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2012 (now of the G League), going on to win the D-League Championship in 2015 and earning four Franchise of the Year Awards.

In 2019, Chase Center and the surrounding Thrive City opened as a privately-funded, 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood that is home to the Warriors and Valkyries and hosts a variety of concerts, family shows and special performances.

Chase Center was named Sports Facility of the Year in 2020 by Sports Business Journal in recognition of the vision, planning, and execution of creating a word-class sports facility.

The Golden State Community Foundation has surpassed $50 million in cumulative impact since its inception in 2012.

Lacob and Guber purchased the Warriors on November 12, 2010.







